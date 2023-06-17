Director of ‘Blue Beetle’ Offers Clearer Explanation on the Film’s Position in the DCU Canon

via Warner Bros.

James Gunn caused confusion when he announced that Xolo Mariduena’s Blue Beetle will be the first character in Superman: Legacy, the initial full-length installment in the DCU. This revelation has led to speculation about the relationship of Blue Beetle to other DC films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Furthermore, it remains unclear if Blue Beetle exists within the same reality or if it is part of a separate universe that may connect to future reboots.

Warner Bros/ Youtube

To clarify the confusion, Director Angel Manuel Soto addressed the issue in an interview with Total Film. He stated that while Blue Beetle is part of the DCU’s future plans, it is not bound to all previous films. It exists in a world with superheroes but is not limited by past events or alliances.

“We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU. But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn’t mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going.”

Therefore, Blue Beetle is part of the DCU’s future, but its connection to previous chapters is uncertain. This leaves room for potential canonization of previous films and the influence of other projects on its creative direction.

More information may be revealed in August when Blue Beetle, previously exclusive to HBO Max, hits theaters.

About the author