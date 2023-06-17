Chinese Company Issues Memo Threatening Termination for Engaging in Extramarital Affairs

A company based in Zhejiang has recently implemented a “extramarital affairs prohibition” order that applies to all married employees. This decision was made to strengthen the company’s internal management and promote a corporate culture centered around loyalty and love between spouses. The goal is to protect the family and enhance focus on work. According to the company’s document explaining the rule, married employees are prohibited from engaging in behaviors such as having an extramarital affair or maintaining a mistress. Any violation of this rule will result in termination. The company encourages all staff members to adopt healthy love values and strive to become excellent employees who refrain from illicit relationships, mistresses, extramarital affairs, and divorces.

The motivation behind this termination rule is unclear. The company’s announcement regarding the ban on extramarital affairs has received mixed responses on mainland social media, leading to varying public opinions. In a similar incident, a married senior executive at a state-owned oil company in China was recently terminated after being captured on film holding hands with a woman who was not his wife. The photos of the executive went viral on social media, ultimately resulting in his dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies)









Reference