Explore Our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Match 18 of Trinidad T10 Blast 2023

The upcoming match in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2023 will see an exciting clash between the Steelpan Players and the Rungetters. After a convincing 38-run victory over the Cocrico Cavaliers in their previous game, the Steelpan Players are eager to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, the Rungetters are still in search of their first win, having lost two matches and with two others being abandoned.

Match Details:

Steelpan Players vs Rungetters, Match 18

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Date & Time: June 18th at 12:00 AM IST and June 17th at 2:30 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

What is the pitch report for SP vs RUN, Trinidad T10 Blast 2023, Match 18?

The pitch is favoring the batsmen, with a high scoring game witnessed in the previous match between Soca Kings and Giants T & T. The trend is expected to continue, promising an exciting contest for this match as well.

Recent form:

Steelpan Players: W L NR L L

Rungetters: L NR NR L –

SP vs RUN, Trinidad T10 Blast 2023, Match 18 Probable Winners:

The Steelpan Players are the favorites to win this match.

What is the expected, Probable Playing XIs for SP vs RUN, Trinidad T10 Blast 2023, Match 18?

Steelpan Players

Mario Belcan, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jyd Goolie, Sidel Diaz, Imran Khan (c), Kashtri Singh, Anderson Phillip, Rishad Harris, Allan Laurent, Rakesh Maharaj

Rungetters

Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Joshua James, Hakeem Mitchell, Antonio Gomez (wk), Uthman Muhammad (c), Kenroy Junior Williams, Mikkel Govia, Stephon Ramdial, Tevon Jadoo, James Duncan

Injury Updates:

At present, there are no injury updates for the players. Any updates will be provided accordingly.

What are the Top Picks, players for Dream11, My11circle and MPL for SP vs RUN, Trinidad T10 Blast 2023, Match 18?

Top Pick – Batter

Mario Belcan has been in outstanding form, scoring 89 runs in three matches with a high score of 49*. He plays a crucial role as the anchor for the Steelpan Players.

Top Pick – All-Rounder

Jyd Goolie impressed in the previous game, contributing an unbeaten 58 runs at a strike rate of 252.17. He is a key player for the Steelpan Players.

Top Pick – Bowler

Anderson Phillip has been the go-to bowler for the Steelpan Players, taking five wickets in two matches, with the best figures of 3 for 18.

Top Pick – Wicketkeeper

Denesh Ramdin has shown his batting prowess with a crucial innings of 38 runs against the Blue Devils, at a strike rate of 152.

X-Factor:

Kenroy Junior Williams can make a significant impact for the Rungetters with his all-round skills. So far in the tournament, he has scored 27 runs and taken a wicket.

What are the fantasy suggested teams for SP vs RUN, Trinidad T10 Blast 2023, Match 18?

1. Denesh Ramdin, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua James, Mario Belcan (vc), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Jyd Goolie (c), Rishad Harris, Mikkel Govia, Tevon Jadoo, Anderson Phillip, Kenroy Junior Williams

2. Antonio Gomez, Isaiah Rajah, Mario Belcan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Sidel Diaz, Jyd Goolie, Rishad Harris, Mikkel Govia (vc), Anderson Phillip (c), Stephon Ramdial, Kenroy Junior Williams

Pre-Match Analysis:

The Steelpan Players surprised everyone with their dominant 38-run victory over the Cocrico Cavaliers. Impressive performances from Jyd Goolie and Mario Belcan set them up for a commanding total of 112 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. West Indies’ Anderson Phillip proved to be nightmare for the opposition batsmen, picking up 3 wickets. It was a well-deserved win as the team regrouped when it mattered the most. With one win, two losses, and a no result, they are currently placed 6th in the standings with 4 points.

The Rungetters are desperate for a win, as they have encountered a rough start to the tournament. Their two matches were washed out due to rain, and they suffered defeats against the Cocrico Cavaliers and the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, hampering their momentum. The team needs to find new solutions and step up their game to achieve positive results.