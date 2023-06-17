Steven Spielberg Shares Insight into ‘Indiana Jones’ Movies with James Mangold

Working on one of the most legendary adventure franchises of all time is a formidable challenge, especially when the previous films were helmed by a widely acclaimed director who is considered to be the greatest in motion picture history. The pressure is amplified by the fact that this director is not only producing the movie but also closely observing every decision you make.

James Mangold found himself in this very situation with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the final installment featuring Harrison Ford as the iconic fedora-wearing title character. Taking over from Steven Spielberg, Mangold had the task of overseeing one of the most beloved characters in pop culture history. However, rather than feeling overwhelmed, Mangold embraced having Spielberg available to provide occasional notes and invaluable insights.

In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff during the press junket for Dial of Destiny, Mangold revealed that while he typically prefers minimal notes, he cherished Spielberg’s advice on what an Indiana Jones movie should be and the essence it should embody. This guidance allowed Mangold to gain clarity on how the action should unfold.

Mangold’s response to Spielberg’s advice encapsulated the essence of an Indiana Jones film. Spielberg shared the notion that an Indiana Jones movie is akin to a two-hour-long movie trailer, with a fast-paced narrative where no idea lingers for too long. This insight highlighted the need to intensify the tempo of the film far beyond that of a typical movie.

The upcoming Indiana Jones installment takes place during the Apollo moon landings and follows Indy and his goddaughter Helena Shaw (portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) on a thrilling quest. Their mission is to acquire the fabled “Dial of Destiny” before time runs out. Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi scientist turned NASA researcher, portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen, stands in their way. The film also features Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.





