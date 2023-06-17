RIF Developer Challenges Reddit CEO’s Statements on Refusal to Collaborate

In an interview with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, it was initially reported that the developer of the popular third-party Reddit app for Android, rif is fun for Reddit (RIF), did not want to work with Reddit on the company’s planned API pricing changes. However, the developer, Andrew Shu, has since clarified that this is not the case and has shared emails with The Verge that support his claim.

During the interview, Huffman was asked if Reddit could provide developers with more time to implement the API changes, which Shu has stated will force him to shut down RIF at the end of the month. Huffman responded by stating that Reddit is working with all developers who are willing to work with them, including other third-party app developers. He said that the three mentioned in the question had chosen not to work with Reddit and are shutting down their apps. Huffman clarified that he did not tell them to do so. He emphasized the importance of having a deadline to avoid prolonging the process.

However, emails between Shu and Reddit indicate that the two sides did have a conversation, although it started off on a rocky note. Reddit had trouble getting in touch with Shu and sent an email on April 25th, urgently requesting compliance with the API terms. Shu responded, and subsequent emails were exchanged to schedule a call. On May 1st, Reddit followed up on the call with a recap, which included the information that ads in apps would no longer be allowed starting June 19th. This change would significantly impact RIF’s business model and give Shu little time to adapt to a new one. Shu replied a few hours later, expressing disappointment with Reddit’s reasoning for the changes and their demanding attitude.

Shu suggested that both sides should start over and work towards a mutually beneficial solution. He expressed willingness to work with Reddit and proposed a “win-win-win” solution that benefits Reddit, developers, and users. Reddit followed up on May 30th to offer a call with updates, but Shu declined, stating that the information was already public. Reddit expressed their availability to discuss further if Shu changes his mind.

Despite their differences, both Shu and another developer, Christian Selig, agree that paying for API use is a reasonable request. However, they take issue with the pricing and how the changes were communicated. Shu claims that RIF was already paying a significant revenue share to Reddit starting from 2012 under a licensed agreement initiated by him. He states that Reddit terminated the agreement in 2016.

In conclusion, the initial report about the developer of RIF not wanting to work with Reddit on API pricing changes has been clarified. The emails exchanged between Reddit and Shu demonstrate that the two sides did engage in conversation, although there were disagreements. Both Shu and Selig recognize the need to pay for API use but express concerns about the pricing and the company’s approach to implementing the changes.





