Conflict Arises in Finland as Climate Warming Drives Geese and Farmers into Confrontation

Tens of thousands of geese cover a lush green field in Finland, causing a symphony of honks that resembles a hailstorm.

“Behind me, there’s probably around 20 to 30 hectares, and the geese can easily consume it in a day,” laments cattle farmer Kari Pekonen.

In Finland’s eastern Karelia region, which is known for its boreal forests and wetlands, climate change has led to conflicts between local farmers and wildlife.

“Many farmers in this region have completely lost faith in the fairness of society,” says Pekonen.

Two decades ago, only a few Barnacle geese would stop in Finland during their migration north from their wintering areas in the Netherlands, Germany, and beyond. Nowadays, their numbers have soared to hundreds of thousands in Finland.

This has created fierce competition for arable land between the geese and farmers.

Pekonen reveals that the geese now devour around 85 percent of his 250 hectares of grassland, causing him to lose two-thirds of his income.

He gestures towards the ground, emphasizing that the grass should be much taller by now, but only stubble remains.

“This situation is unsustainable for our region,” he states.

As the third generation in his family to raise beef cattle, Pekonen has been forced to reduce his herd significantly, from 300 cows two years ago to fewer than a hundred.

This year’s outcomes will determine his future actions.

Migration Patterns Undergo Radical Changes

To protect their crops without harming the birds, farmers have attempted various methods, including using solar-powered laser cannons, drones posing as birds of prey, and even loudspeakers blaring the geese’s own panic calls.

However, experts claim that the results have been mixed, as the geese quickly learn to ignore these threats.

Like many migratory birds, Barnacle geese are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

During spring, these medium-sized black-and-white geese travel from continental Europe to lay their eggs in the tundra of the Arctic islands of Novaya Zemlya in Russia and Svalbard in Norway.

In the past, the geese used to prefer feeding closer to their northern nesting areas before embarking on their final leg across the Arctic Ocean. However, due to warming temperatures, they now migrate farther north.

“The migratory stop-over sites of Barnacle geese have changed radically,” explains Teemu Lehtiniemi, research director at conservation group BirdLife.

Climate change and the decline in agriculture on the Russian side of Karelia are among the factors that have influenced this change.

“Due to global warming, the most suitable place for them to prepare for the final journey keeps moving further north,” says Lehtiniemi.

In the 1970s, Barnacle geese faced extinction as their population dwindled to about 10,000, largely due to hunting. Since then, international agreements have protected the species, leading to their numbers skyrocketing to over a million today.

Millions in Damages

When the springs were colder, the geese used to prepare for their journey across the Arctic by feeding south of the Baltic Sea where farmland is abundant.

However, in Finnish Karelia, there is less arable land, placing greater pressure on farmers.

Like many others, Pekonen calls for an end to the geese’s protected status and the resumption of hunting.

“No one has the resources to keep chasing them away,” he asserts. “During spring, it becomes an impossible task as we also have farming duties.”

Nevertheless, Lehtiniemi does not see this as a viable solution, stating, “There will be geese in the future, and there will be plenty of them, and they need a place to feed.”

Since the species is protected, the state has to compensate farmers for any damages caused to agriculture, resulting in over 3 million euros in annual compensation payments in eastern Finland alone.

The Natural Resources Institute Finland is considering designating specific fields exclusively for the geese.

Pekonen reveals that many farmers in the area have already given up.

“Everyone needs to consider whether they are willing to work for a third of their salary. Why should we do it?” he questions.

“Let’s wait until hunger strikes and teach people a lesson.”

