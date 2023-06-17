RTX Remix’s Path Tracing Transforms San Andreas Into a Breathtaking Game

NVIDIA’s RTX Remix is an innovative modding tool that breathes new life into older game titles by introducing real-time path tracing. One of the standout games benefiting from this technology is Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Even in its early stages of path tracing implementation, the game looks incredible.

Definitive Street, a YouTube channel, has recently shared videos showcasing the classic open-world game running with path tracing enabled. A comparison with the vanilla version of the game reveals how much path tracing enhances the visuals. Despite some minor glitches that need fixing, the implementation significantly improves the graphics, surpassing even the official remastered release from 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNIQBBTQslQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLyDnobCMcs

Frankly, it doesn’t require much for a modded version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to look better than the remastered edition included in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collection. The collection’s launch was extremely disappointing, with only marginal improvements made post-release. Nathan’s review provides further details on the shortcomings of the remastered edition.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes groundbreaking games that still offer nostalgic entertainment. However, the lack of significant visual upgrades, poor performance, and absence of meaningful updates or extras raise doubts about their initial appeal. With potential updates from Rockstar or assistance from modders, the collection may redeem itself. For now, it falls short of expectations.