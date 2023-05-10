“First Gameplay Trailer for Cadence Mansion: A Limerick Adventure”

Indie developer Jenito Studios has released the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming thriller ‘Limerick: Cadence Mansion’.

The game is due to be released on PC in 2023 via Steam and it will see gamers solve puzzles, outwit evil creatures and explore the arcane halls of Cadence Mansion.

“I’m so happy to finally show off the ‘Limerick: Cadence Mansion’ gameplay trailer to the world,” said Daniel Hall, Solo developer at Jenito Studios. “Using Unreal Engine 5, everything you see has been painstakingly handcrafted with nearly every monster and environment an original creation. Even the musical tracks have been composed by myself. Any assets used have been carefully curated to ensure they match the style, feel, and flow of the world perfectly. Cadence Mansion will soon be open to all, do you dare enter?”

In ‘Limerick: Cadence Mansion’, explore an abandoned mansion inhabited by monsters, both beast and man, and discover its secrets in your attempts to escape. Solve puzzles to progress through increasingly haunting environments, fend off or hide from evil creatures and tear through the fabric of reality in cinematic boss fights. Scavenge for resources throughout the forgotten mansion and use Panic closets to escape from harm.

You can wishlist the game on Steam now at https://store.steampowered.com/app/869490/Limerick_Cadence_Mansion/

For more information head over to https://www.limerickgame.com/