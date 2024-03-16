Shadow Raikou Counters & Weaknesses

Pokemon GO is featuring Shadow Raikou as part of its Shadow Raids for the month of March 2024, and fans are quite curious to know how they can take down the Legendary Beast. The unpurified form of Raikou will be appearing in Shadow Raids every weekend, so players will get multiple chances to catch the Pokemon. Additionally, it is crucial to note that Remote Raid passes cannot be used for this event, entitled World of Wonders. Here are the best counters and weaknesses for the Shadow Raikou raid.







Shadow Raikou Weaknesses & Resistances

Max CP – 3902

Attack – 241

Defense – 195

Stamina – 207





With the 241 ATK stat, Shadow Raikou is one of the hardest-hitting Pokemon out there. It is weather boosted by rainy weather, which will make it even more difficult to deal with the Pokemon. However, its defense stat is on the lower side to compensate for it, so players should try to exploit that.

Shadow Raikou can be a very formidable foe to beat, considering the fact that Electric types are quite strong defensively, and are weak to only one type. Not to forget, its resistance to Electric, Flying, and Steel-types means that players will not be able to use these against Shadow Raikou, as those types will cause significantly decreased damage. Thus, the best bet players have is utilizing the same type attack bonus to capitalize on its weakness to Ground types. Additionally, players should ensure that they are not using Flying or Water-type Pokemon, as Shadow Raikou’s Electric-type attacks will be super effective against it.





Weakness Resistances Ground Electric Flying Steel

Best Shadow Raikou Counters

Players have the option to either use regular Pokemon for this raid or stick to Mega/Shadow Pokemon. Considering how difficult it can be to take down Shadow Raikou, it is recommended that players use Mega/Shadow Pokemon as it will make the battle significantly easier. The only exception to that is if players are using Primal Groudon. Primal Groudon is the strongest Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO by far, so it is a given that it will be quite effective for this battle.





Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Mega Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Shadow Garchomp Mud shot Earth Power Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Garchomp Mud Shot Earthpower Shadow Ursaluna Tackle High Horsepower Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Rhydon Mud Slap Earthquake Mega Swampert Mud Shot Earthquake Shadow Hippowdon Sand Attack Scorching Sands Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower



