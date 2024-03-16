Home Virtual Reality Shadow Raikou Counters & Weaknesses

Shadow Raikou Counters & Weaknesses

by
Shadow Raikou Counters & Weaknesses

Shadow Raikou is getting featured in raids in Pokemon GO. Here are its weaknesses, resistances and counters.

Pokemon GO is featuring Shadow Raikou as part of its Shadow Raids for the month of March 2024, and fans are quite curious to know how they can take down the Legendary Beast. The unpurified form of Raikou will be appearing in Shadow Raids every weekend, so players will get multiple chances to catch the Pokemon. Additionally, it is crucial to note that Remote Raid passes cannot be used for this event, entitled World of Wonders. Here are the best counters and weaknesses for the Shadow Raikou raid.



GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

pokemon-go-castform-weather-week

Related

Pokemon GO: What to Expect From Weather Week and March 2024

Pokemon GO has several events planned for March 2024 that players should be excited about, including Weather Week, Community Day, Raid Days, and more.

Shadow Raikou Weaknesses & Resistances

  • Max CP – 3902
  • Attack – 241
  • Defense – 195
  • Stamina – 207


With the 241 ATK stat, Shadow Raikou is one of the hardest-hitting Pokemon out there. It is weather boosted by rainy weather, which will make it even more difficult to deal with the Pokemon. However, its defense stat is on the lower side to compensate for it, so players should try to exploit that.

Shadow Raikou can be a very formidable foe to beat, considering the fact that Electric types are quite strong defensively, and are weak to only one type. Not to forget, its resistance to Electric, Flying, and Steel-types means that players will not be able to use these against Shadow Raikou, as those types will cause significantly decreased damage. Thus, the best bet players have is utilizing the same type attack bonus to capitalize on its weakness to Ground types. Additionally, players should ensure that they are not using Flying or Water-type Pokemon, as Shadow Raikou’s Electric-type attacks will be super effective against it.


Weakness

Resistances

Ground

Electric

Flying

Steel

Best Shadow Raikou Counters

pokemon go primal groudon raikou counter

Players have the option to either use regular Pokemon for this raid or stick to Mega/Shadow Pokemon. Considering how difficult it can be to take down Shadow Raikou, it is recommended that players use Mega/Shadow Pokemon as it will make the battle significantly easier. The only exception to that is if players are using Primal Groudon. Primal Groudon is the strongest Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO by far, so it is a given that it will be quite effective for this battle.


Pokemon

Fast Move

Charged Move

Primal Groudon

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earth Power

Shadow Garchomp

Mud shot

Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill

Mud Slap

Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine

Mud Slap

High Horsepower

Groudon

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Shadow Rhyperior

Mud Slap

Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus

Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm

Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earthpower

Shadow Ursaluna

Tackle

High Horsepower

Excadrill

Mud Slap

Scorching Sands

Shadow Rhydon

Mud Slap

Earthquake

Mega Swampert

Mud Shot

Earthquake

Shadow Hippowdon

Sand Attack

Scorching Sands

Mamoswine

Mud Slap

High Horsepower


pokemon go bulbasaur tag

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment