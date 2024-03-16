Why Comcast boosted internet speed for no cost

Comcast Xfinity customers are experiencing faster internet speeds as of last week at no extra charge as the Philadelphia-based telecom giant rolled out an automatic upgrade.

The move represents the latest in a series of regular speed increases that Comcast has implemented over the years to keep up with rising usage, said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president for consumer internet services.

Some customers saw the change kick in automatically for home Wi-Fi. Others will need to upgrade their router to a model that is compatible with higher speeds.

Comcast had about 30 million residential broadband customers as of late 2023, according to its latest earnings report. The company declined to comment on how many customers across the region have been upgraded and how many needed new equipment to do so.