Logitech Names Anand Lakshmanan as New Country Head

Who is Anand Lakshmanan

Logitech has announced the appointment of Anand Lakshmanan as the new chief of India. With nearly thirty years of experience in multi-domain sales in B2B enterprise and mid-market segments across India, South Asia, and the Middle East, Lakshmanan has successfully driven growth and revenues in various leadership roles.Having been with Logitech for over two years, Lakshmanan will now oversee the company’s complete portfolio in the Indian market, which includes B2C and B2B businesses. In his previous position as head of B2B for Logitech India and South West Asia, Lakshmanan was responsible for leading the company’s sales and business development efforts in the region, driving strategic initiatives, and expanding Logitech’s presence across diverse market segments. With his extensive experience in team management, Lakshmanan is expected to bring valuable expertise to Logitech’s leadership team.Logitech has described Lakshmanan as a seasoned sales professional known for his strategic thinking and customer-centric approach to business. He has helped enterprise clients make informed decisions on their technology investments to improve their customers’ experience. His diverse skill set and expertise in multiple domains have allowed him to develop a strategic approach to business development, focusing on identifying growth opportunities, creating and implementing effective strategies, and driving operational excellence.

What Lakshmanan said about his appointment

“I am honored to lead the B2B and B2C businesses in India,” said Anand Lakshmanan. “I am excited to work with the team to drive Logitech’s growth in the Indian market, leveraging our innovative products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. I believe in the power of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity. In my new role, I am committed to fostering a culture that encourages creativity, empowers our team, and delivers value to our customers and partners.”