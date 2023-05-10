A Highly Awaited Horror Fails to Impress Initial Castings, Causing Concern for the Genre.

Image via Warner Bros.

Pushing ideas to create new sequels in established horror franchises can be a big gamble. On paper, a supernatural Exorcist sequel directed by acclaimed horror director David Gordon Green sounded promising. However, early screenings of The Exorcist: Believer have resulted in a disappointing reaction, casting a dark cloud over the genre.

According to World of Reel, the audience at an NYC screening had hardly any positive reaction to the film. It’s not enough to simply attach the word “Exorcist” to a project and expect it to be a box office hit. After all, you can dress a pig up, but it’s still a pig.

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s not uncommon for a film to bomb during early screenings and receive significant criticism, but the success of Evil Dead Rise suggests that it’s not simply a case of audiences growing tired of legacy sequels. The real question is whether the directorial choice for The Exorcist: Believer was correct or not.

After the disappointing reception of Halloween Ends, which was heavily criticized by many horror fans, there are concerns about whether The Exorcist: Believer will suffer the same fate when it officially releases in theaters on Oct. 13.