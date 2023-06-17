Save over 40% on Arlo’s Essential Video Doorbell Wired, now priced below $60

Many video doorbells on the market require users to commit to a specific smart home platform. However, the Arlo Essential Wired Doorbell stands out as it is compatible with various smart home platforms. Currently, the white variant of the Arlo doorbell is on sale for $59.49 (a $91 discount) on Amazon. Additionally, the black variant can be purchased for $64.99 from Verizon.

The Arlo doorbell offers compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home, making it a versatile option. It even allows users to view live feeds from the Google Home app, which is a unique feature for a non-Google camera. The doorbell shares the same high video resolution as the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 from Amazon, which is our top pick for wired doorbells. It also includes smart alerts for people and packages. Unlike the Pro 2, the Arlo doorbell offers additional smart alerts for animals and vehicles, as well as a wider 180-degree field of view. However, it’s important to note that the doorbell does not support HomeKit Secure Video, requiring users to purchase the Arlo SmartHub ($100) for integration with Apple Home. Additionally, users will need to subscribe to a $4.99 monthly plan for cloud video storage and other perks.

Moving on, although Apple did not release an updated iMac alongside the 15-inch MacBook Air and new Mac Studio, the latest model’s price continues to decrease. Currently, the M1-powered iMac is available on Woot for its all-time low starting at $979.99, offering an $519 discount. The silver and pink variants include an eight-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Woot also sells a silver variant with a seven-core GPU starting at $899.99; however, these models are “open box” and come with a 90-day warranty.

The 2021 iMac is an excellent all-in-one machine with an attractive design, making it a great family desktop option. It comes with all the necessary peripherals and features a 24-inch display, a 1080p webcam, and a six-speaker sound system. While it may not meet the requirements of creative professionals or power users, it performs well for everyday tasks. Powered by Apple’s M1 processor, it offers a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a sharp 4.5K Retina display, and improved speakers.

For those in search of a smart display, the second-generation Echo Show 8 from Amazon is currently available at a 50% discount when using the promo code SHOW8 at checkout on Amazon. Best Buy and Target also offer a discounted price of $74.99. The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch screen and a 13-megapixel camera, allowing users to make Zoom calls and stream video content comfortably. It also provides voice-enabled control for smart lighting, news updates, and music playback.

In other news, Sonos is running a Father’s Day promotion with discounts on their smart speakers and soundbars until June 18th. The Sonos Roam, a portable smart speaker, is available for $134.25 (a $45 discount) from Best Buy, Target, and Sonos. It offers good sound quality, a rugged design, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Additionally, the Sonos Arc soundbar can be purchased for $719.20 (an $181 discount) from Sonos, Best Buy, and Target. The Sonos Arc delivers immersive sound with support for Dolby Atmos.

To conclude, Costco is offering a $100 Nintendo eShop gift card for members at a discounted price of $79.99 until June 18th. Moreover, the Tile Mate, a Bluetooth tracker, is available for approximately $20 (a $5 discount) on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. This travel gadget helps users keep track of their belongings from up to 250 feet away. Finally, the Kobo Libra 2 e-reader is on sale for $169.99 ($20 off) during Kobo’s summer sale. While it offers great features such as physical page-turning buttons, waterproofing, and a 300ppi display, it does not support Kindle ebooks.





Reference