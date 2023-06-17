20 Years Ago, This TV Show Set in Gotham was Ahead of Its Time

Batman, a symbol of heroism and a valuable property of DC Comics, has created a rich world filled with memorable characters. While popular shows like Gotham Knights and Max’s The Penguin captivate audiences, there was a previous attempt to explore the adventures of Gotham without Batman that was ahead of its time—the 2002 series Birds of Prey.

Birds of Prey, created by Laeta Kalogridis, follows the crime-fighting exploits of Helena Kyle, the daughter of Batman and Catwoman. The series begins with a gripping backstory of Batman’s battle with The Joker, resulting in their disappearance and the near-destruction of Gotham City. Rising from the ashes as New Gotham, the city is plagued by chaos and despair. Helena, along with Barbara Gordon and newcomer Dinah Lance, rises to the challenge of restoring order, aided by the legendary Alfred Pennyworth.

Birds of Prey premiered on the WB in 2002, attracting high ratings with its pilot episode. Based on a comic series from 1996, the show fit perfectly alongside the WB’s lineup of superhero shows like Smallville. With its ties to Batman’s lore, Birds of Prey seemed destined for success. However, the network’s turbulent nature during that time, shifting from comedy to edgy teen dramas, influenced the show’s design and execution. The influences of shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Charmed, and Angel are evident in Birds of Prey’s music, fashion, and romantic interests.

One notable aspect of Birds of Prey is its strong female leads. Barbara Gordon, also known as Oracle, takes on crime-fighting despite being paralyzed by The Joker. Helena, or Huntress, possesses incredible abilities, while Dinah has telepathic and telekinetic powers. But it is their unwavering support for one another that truly sets them apart. The show breaks the mold of male-dominated hero team-ups, celebrating heroism through feminine lenses such as empathy, nurturing, and loyalty.

The cast of Birds of Prey further contributes to its rewatchability. Lead actress Ashley Scott gives a sensitive and powerful performance as Helena, capturing the character’s complex emotions. Dina Meyer and Rachel Skarsten bring their talent to portray Barbara/Oracle and Dinah/Black Canary, respectively. Notable cameos by Shemar Moore and Mia Sara add depth to the show. The presence of other talented actors, including Aaron Paul and Rob Benedict, hints at the foresight of the show’s creators.

Despite its many strengths, Birds of Prey only lasted one season. Nevertheless, all thirteen episodes aired, and the final episode even includes a poignant conversation between Alfred and an offscreen Batman. The show’s cancellation may have been influenced by its flawed execution, particularly in the dialogue and its resistance to showing Batman. Strangely, each episode begins with a glimpse of Batman and even references The Joker, voiced by the iconic Mark Hamill. The rights issue surrounding Batman has long troubled DC TV shows, from Birds of Prey to the present day.

Birds of Prey was an ambitious and groundbreaking concept, but its execution fell short. However, it still managed to achieve more with less compared to other Batman-adjacent shows like Gotham and Batwoman. Despite its flaws, Birds of Prey remains an intriguing exploration of a Gotham City without Batman, offering a unique perspective on the superhero landscape.





Reference