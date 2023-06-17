Saturday’s Hints and Answers for Quordle Today (Game #509) – June 17

Get ready for your daily dose of Quordle hints along with the solutions for both the main game and the Daily Sequence spin-off. Quordle is the only Wordle clone that I’m still playing after 18 months of the daily-word-game craze on the internet. It’s not just fun, but also challenging. What’s even better, the creators (now Merriam-Webster) have introduced a new variant called the Daily Sequence, where you have to complete four puzzles consecutively instead of concurrently.

Quordle can be tough, so if you find yourself looking for Wordle hints, you’ll definitely need some for this game as well. As a Quordle and Wordle fanatic who has been playing since December 2021, I can help you solve Quordle today and improve your game for tomorrow. Keep reading for my Quordle hints for game #509 and the answers for the main game and Daily Sequence.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is revealed below. If you don’t want to know the answers, please stop reading now.

About Me:

I’m Marc McLaren, TechRadar’s UK Editor in Chief, and I’ve been playing Wordle and Quordle for over a year. I’ve written numerous articles on the game for TechRadar and its sister site Tom’s Guide, including an in-depth analysis of the most commonly used letters in every position. My Wordle streak recently hit 500, and I’ll be devastated if I lose it. Yes, I take it quite seriously.

Quordle today (game #509) – hint #1 – Vowels:

How many different vowels are in today’s Quordle?

– There are 5 different vowels in today’s Quordle.

Quordle today (game #509) – hint #2 – Total Vowels:

What is the total number of vowels in today’s Quordle?

– There are a total of 6 vowels across today’s Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #509) – hint #3 – Repeated Letters:

Do any of today’s Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

– Two of today’s Quordle answers contain repeated letters.

Quordle today (game #509) – hint #4 – Total Letters:

How many different letters are used in today’s Quordle?

– Today’s Quordle uses a total of 15 different letters.

Quordle today (game #509) – hint #5 – Uncommon Letters:

Do the letters Q, Z, X, or J appear in today’s Quordle?

– Yes, one of Q, Z, X, or J appears among today’s Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #509) – hint #6 – Starting Letters (1):

Do any of today’s Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

– None of today’s Quordle answers start with the same letter.

If you’re only interested in the answers, you can scroll down. If you’re not ready yet, here’s one more clue to make things easier:

Quordle today (game #509) – hint #7 – Starting Letters (2):

What letters do today’s Quordle answers start with?

– The starting letters for today’s Quordle answers are J, B, S, and V.

Please DO NOT scroll any further if you don’t want to see the answers.

Today’s best deals for getting better at Wordle:

Quordle today (game #509) – the answers:

The answers for today’s Quordle, game #509, are…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #509) – the answers:

The answers for today’s Quordle Daily Sequence, game #509, are…

Quordle answers: The past 20:

Here are the answers for the past 20 Quordle games:

Quordle FAQs: Everything you need to know:

What is Quordle?

Quordle challenges you with four puzzles to solve, unlike Wordle where you guess a new five-letter word each day. The rules are similar, but you complete the puzzles simultaneously instead of consecutively. It’s available online through the Quordle website and can also be accessed via Merriam-Webster’s site since they acquired Quordle last year. Like Wordle, the answers are the same for all players every day, so you’re competing against players worldwide. The puzzles reset at midnight, giving you a fresh challenge each day. The website offers a practice mode, which I highly recommend using before playing the actual game. It also provides daily stats, including a streak count, and Quordle Achievements for winning games in a certain number of turns or guessing difficult words. Be warned, it’s a challenging game.

What are the Quordle rules?

The rules of Quordle are almost identical to Wordle.

1. Correct letters in the right place turn green.

2. Correct letters in the wrong place turn yellow.

3. Incorrect letters turn gray.

4. However, your guessed word appears in all quadrants simultaneously, so a letter might turn green in one square, yellow in another, and gray in the remaining two.

5. The answers are singular words, not plurals.

6. Letters can appear more than once, so if you guess two of the same letter, they could both turn yellow, both turn green, or one yellow and one green.

7. Each guess must be a valid word in Quordle’s dictionary.

8. Subsequent guesses do not have to include correct letters, and there is no equivalent to Wordle’s Hard mode.

9. You have nine guesses to find the Quordle answers.

10. The daily Quordle must be completed before midnight in your timezone.

What is a good Quordle strategy?

Approach Quordle strategically, unlike Wordle, where blindly guessing won’t lead to success. With four puzzles and nine guesses, strategic thinking is crucial. Two key strategies to remember are:

1. Use multiple starting words: Instead of relying on a single starting word, choose two or three. Start with a strong Wordle starting word that applies to Quordle as well. Then, select another word or two that use common consonants and any remaining vowels. For example, my current starting words are STARE > DOILY > PUNCH. Together, these three words utilize 15 of the 26 letters in the alphabet, including all vowels, Y, and several common consonants. You can explore other options, such as including M, B, F, or G, but this combination should work well. If all goes smoothly, you’ll gain insights into one or possibly two of the answers. If not, well, good luck!

Remember, Quordle is intended to be challenging, so don’t get discouraged if you struggle at first. Keep practicing and experimenting with different strategies to improve your skills.





Reference