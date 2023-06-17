‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 Keeps Its Best Character on the Bench

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 4.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 revolves around Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), but it’s important to remember that her friends and family also play a significant role in the series. While much of the story focuses on Devi’s high school experience, her complex home life is a key aspect. Following the loss of her father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), few people truly understand Devi. Neither her mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), nor her grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), can relate to her. However, Kamala Nandiwadal (Richa Shukla), Devi’s cousin, provides some solace. Kamala knows better than anyone what Devi is going through, even though their relationship starts off on a rocky note. Both of these young women are striving to strike a balance between their Indian heritage and the American culture surrounding them. Kamala exemplifies the show’s exploration of the complexities of navigating family expectations versus personal desires. Unlike Devi, Kamala approaches these challenges with a level head. Despite being older and more experienced, Kamala encounters her own struggles that parallel those faced by Devi, and the two characters often rely on each other for support.

In Season 4, Kamala’s presence is prominent, but unfortunately, she is given very little to do. This is a departure from previous seasons, where Kamala held a more central role. This neglect of Kamala’s character is a disservice to the overall season, as it hindered the potential for further growth in her relationship with Devi, as well as her own personal journey of self-discovery. Considering that Season 4 serves as the series finale, Kamala deserved a more well-rounded storyline.

Kamala’s narrative has revolved around the theme of freedom. Initially, Devi feels jealous of Kamala and perceives her as the perfect Indian daughter that Nalini always wanted. However, Kamala proves to be less traditional than expected. Throughout the series, Kamala strives to discover her true identity. From keeping her first boyfriend a secret to rejecting an arranged marriage, she challenges her family’s expectations to explore her own path. Kamala finds a harmonious balance in her rebellion, different from Devi’s approach, but they learn to respect each other’s methods as they navigate similar struggles. Kamala comes to accept that her choices will never gain Nirmala’s approval and decides to live independently, yet she remains an integral part of the family. Outside the family dynamic, Kamala faces challenges in her male-dominated career, including sexism and racism. These complex issues provide a relatable point for Devi, albeit on a different scale. Kamala’s story often initiates important conversations in the show that extend beyond the high school setting. After moving from India to attend school, Kamala gets to know Devi better. Despite her shy nature, Kamala and Devi find common ground and offer each other support. Kamala often serves as Devi’s confidant and provides sound advice, which Devi sometimes listens to. In return, Devi teaches Kamala to be courageous and assertive. Over the seasons, their relationship develops, and Devi even considers Kamala to be like a sister in the finale. However, Season 4 sidelines Kamala despite her significance to Devi and the many obstacles she faces that align with the show’s themes.

So, what exactly does Kamala do in Season 4? Unfortunately, not much. Throughout the first three seasons, Kamala undergoes significant growth, demonstrates determination in her work as a biologist, learns to accept herself without her family’s approval, embraces her independence, and falls in love with Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Her journey up to that point is a crucial part of the show, and Kamala is one of the most well-developed characters. However, Season 4 focuses on Kamala meddling in her grandmother’s love life rather than exploring her own storyline. Kamala discovers that Nirmala has a secret boyfriend but feels ashamed to share this with her family as it’s a sign that she’s moving on from her deceased husband. Initially understanding of Nirmala’s situation, Kamala eventually becomes suspicious of Len, thinking he is using Nirmala for her wealth while seeing another woman. This suspicion leads Kamala to follow Len and interrupt an important career conversation. Although she uncovers some mysteries, she finds no concrete evidence until she discovers Len’s messages with someone named Baby (Claudia O’Doherty), whom she invites to a family dinner. Ultimately, it turns out that Kamala’s suspicions were unfounded, as the woman named Baby is a real estate agent working with Len. Kamala finally lets go of her doubts, and Nirmala ends up marrying Len in the series finale. While Kamala’s focus on her grandmother is understandable, her own storyline in Season 4 is given only brief moments. She is presented with a great job opportunity that would require her to move across the country. Initially declining the job due to her reluctance to leave her family, especially when she believes her grandmother needs her, Kamala’s fixation on this issue takes on a childish tone that doesn’t align with her character. Kamala’s fear of living without family support is a significant challenge for her, but instead of delving into it, she avoids the topic in an uncharacteristic manner. Devi also struggles with the idea of being far from family, but their potential discussion or offering each other comfort is neglected. Once Kamala reveals her fear, it suddenly disappears without allowing her the chance to grow. Moving across the country is a monumental decision that Kamala could have wrestled with or shared with her boyfriend and other people in her life before making such a life-altering choice. Unfortunately, Kamala’s storyline is largely overshadowed by her involvement with Nirmala’s plot, which deprives her of the attention she deserves. As an integral character, Kamala should have been given more time to develop her own story arc.





