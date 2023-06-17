Best Weapons: BattleBit Guns Tier List

Looking for the top BattleBit guns? In a game with massive servers accommodating up to 254 players, it’s crucial to have a BattleBit tier list showcasing the best weapons on a separate screen or device. Without the right class and the best gun, you’ll struggle to navigate the chaos and conquer the nearly two-dozen maps available at launch. If you’re tired of the repetitive Call of Duty releases and don’t mind a game that resembles Roblox, it’s time to dive into one of Steam’s biggest releases this year with the ability to dominate.

BattleBit remastered has rapidly climbed the Steam charts in mid-2023 as an exciting, chaotic, and immensely large online shooter. It aims to accomplish what big-budget releases have struggled to achieve for years. If the unique visual style doesn’t discourage you, you may also want to explore the best Roblox games of 2023. And if you’re curious about BattleBit’s cost or available platforms, we have all the information you need.

Discover the Best BattleBit Guns

The top BattleBit guns include:

FAL

AK74

MK14 EBR

M200

P90

Tier Gun S FAL, AK74, MK14 EBR, M200, P90 A HK419, L86A1, M4A1, M110, FAMAS, GROZA, AK15, MP7, SSG 69, KRISS Vector B Glock 18, Honey Badget, L96, AS VAL, G36C, M249, MK20, MP5, MSR, UNICA, SVD, Scorpion, MG36 C PP19, PP2000, REM700, SCAR-H, SV-98, UMP-45, Ultimax100 D Desert Eagle, ACR, AUG 23, M9, MP 443, USP, Rsh12, AK5C

BattleBit falls into the category of a ‘Remaster’, so it’s not an entirely new game. While it’s gaining traction through the Steam Early Access program, it has been playable since at least 2022. Dedicated players from the game’s early days have accumulated thousands of kills using a range of weapons, and the roster has only slightly expanded with the latest release. The community has spent a significant amount of time discussing, theorizing, and shaping the game’s weapon strength, resulting in the definitive BattleBit tier list.

Since transitioning to early access, many of the best BattleBit weapons have gone through buffs, nerfs, and significant changes. The BattleBit tier list takes all of these adjustments into account, assisting you in increasing your kills and minimizing your deaths.

With hundreds of thousands of players providing weapon data to the developers, it’s highly likely that more balance patches will be released in the future. While skill will always play a significant role, it doesn’t hurt to familiarize yourself with multiple BattleBit firearms.

In this tier list, it’s important to note that the Rsh12, Ultimax100, Scorpion, MG36, and AK5C are all newly introduced in the Early Access version. Their initial reception hasn’t been outstanding, as none of them have made it into the top two tiers. This suggests that they may receive buffs in the near future.

If you're wondering why BattleBit has gained such popularity, it's partly due to the banning of Minecraft guns, leading regular players to seek out other block-based avenues for their gaming enjoyment.