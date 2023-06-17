Expanded Text-to-Speech Support for Indian Languages and New iOS Widget introduced in Bing Chat

Microsoft has unveiled exciting new features and enhancements for Bing Chat, its AI-powered chatbot. The big news is that iPhone and iPad users can now access Bing Chat through a dedicated iOS widget, allowing for direct engagement with the chatbot without the need to open the app. This functionality is already available for Android users. To further enhance user experience, Microsoft has expanded text-to-speech support for over 30 additional languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition, the latest update includes improvements to the performance of the voice input button on the app.

In a blog post on Friday, Microsoft officially announced the arrival of these new features to Bing Chat. The introduction of the Bing Chat iOS widget is particularly noteworthy as it enables iPhone and iPad users to initiate a chat from their Home screen without the hassle of opening the app. Alongside this, Microsoft has also made significant progress in voice language support for Bing Chat, offering text-to-speech capabilities for languages such as Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Maltese, Norsk Bokmal, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

Furthermore, Microsoft’s recent update includes important improvements to the performance of the voice input button on the Bing mobile app for both iOS and Android. With this update, tapping the voice input button results in an instant indication that Bing Chat is listening.

Microsoft continues to enhance Bing Chat by regularly introducing new features and improvements. In the previous month, the company added a chat history feature that showcases previous chat threads with the AI chatbot on the right side of the chat window. Users have the ability to rename, delete, export, or share chat threads with others. The AI chatbot also allows users to exclude records of conversations related to files on their PC and conveniently supplement responses with charts and visualizations.

