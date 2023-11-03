Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Run on Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Overclocked GPU Score

Samsung Galaxy S23 series with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy was launched in February this year. This exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC features overclocked CPU and GPU cores. Now, Samsung seems to be gearing up to unveil the next mainline smartphones in the Galaxy series — the Galaxy S24 lineup — with a similar souped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The vanilla Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to debut with both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Exynos 2400 SoC, depending on the region. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in contrast, could pack a Snapdragon chip across all markets.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X claimed that Samsung will use a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. This special version of the Qualcomm chip could be called “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy”. It is tipped to include a GPU with a clock speed of 1GHz or 1,000MHz. This might add faster gaming capabilities.

Samsung packed a “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy” on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. It features overclocked CPU and GPU cores. The custom chip included an Adreno 740 GPU with a peak output of 719MHz. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.

Early rumours indicated that Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature an Exynos chip in global markets like the US and Canada, while the Indian variant will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is believed to run on a Snapdragon chip across all markets. All handsets in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official in January next year. It is likely to feature Titanium frames instead of aluminium.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.