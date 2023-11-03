I’ve Seen The Jackass Movies, But Steve-O’s Special Has People Passing Out. Now I’m Worried About Watching The ‘Vasectomy Olympics’

Steve-O (whose real name is Stephen Glover) is known for his fearless antics as one of the beloved cast members of Jackass , as well as being no stranger to wild stunts . The former MTV reality star is now taking comedy to a new level with his latest project, Steve-O’s Bucket List. The exclusive trailer for his third standup special offers a blend of classic Jackass-style stunts and side-splitting standup comedy. It was filmed during his sold-out Bucket List comedy tour in London last July, which marked Steve-O’s anticipated return to the U.K. . The Game Over, Man! alum enthusiastically hails this special as “the greatest thing [he’s] ever done.” It’s left an indelible mark on the audience, including many people passing out. After hearing about these fainting episodes, watching the “Vasectomy Olympics” has become a significant source of concern for me.

Speaking to EW about the daring endeavor, Glover recounted some astonishing statistics, revealing that his comedy shows have a rather unexpected side effect: making people pass out. He explained:

While doing the tour, the record for people passing out was 11 at one show, and we absolutely average at least one person per show. Everybody is invited to cover their eyes as needed, and I won’t be offended if you do.

Lighthearted gore and his outrageous stunts have always been a staple in the former Ringling Brothers performer’s repertoire, but what’s even more shocking is the reason behind the audience’s fainting spells. It all stems from a segment in the special known as the “Vasectomy Olympics.” Steve-O admitted:

I was very shocked when I discovered that people were passing out from it because vasectomies are really not terribly invasive or gory on any level. I thought the footage of the procedure was totally underwhelming, and I just thought it was great that we did so much funny stuff immediately afterwards, but it turns out there’s just a sliver of the population that cannot handle a vasectomy, even as minimally invasive as it is.

The insane stunt was inspired by a joke the comic had heard as a kid, “What’s the definition of macho? A man who jogs home from his own vasectomy.” This joke planted the seed of curiosity in his 12-year-old mind, leading him to contemplate the idea of having a vasectomy and taking it to unprecedented extremes, but instead of running, Glover rides a horse bareback, amongst other things.

Although the one-time professional clown says he didn’t aim to induce fainting, his objective was to take his stunts to the extreme and, as he puts it, “push everything further” beyond the confines of community guidelines restricting his content on platforms like YouTube and social media. The daredevil further joked:

I’ve never heard about people passing out during Jackass movies, and the fact that they pass out so much watching this show I think is the most objective metric indicating that I indeed raised the bar for crazy.

In the comedy special, it’s not just the vasectomy stunt that’s making the audience faint. Another shocking moment that led to people passing out is the “Spinal Tap” stunt, where the Wildboyz star undergoes an on-camera epidural procedure. As he recounts:

They’re doing all these things to me that are horrifying, but I was effectively oblivious to it, and it’s just really fascinating and dark. And after that particular stunt, I just started sobbing.

For those who are squeamish, it might be a good idea to heed the Totally Busted veteran’s advice and be ready to cover your eyes during these crazy stunts. The special is sure to test the limits of your stomach and your sense of humor.

Do you have the stomach for Steve-O’s unconventional comedy special? You can put yourself to the test when Steve-O’s Bucket List starts streaming on November 14th on www.SteveO.com , in collaboration with Moment and Patreon. Pre-sale options are already available, so mark your calendar.