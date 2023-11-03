I’ve Seen The Jackass Movies, But Steve-O’s Special Has People Passing Out. Now I’m Worried About Watching The ‘Vasectomy Olympics’

by
I’ve Seen The Jackass Movies, But Steve-O’s Special Has People Passing Out. Now I’m Worried About Watching The ‘Vasectomy Olympics’

Steve-O (whose real name is Stephen Glover) is known for his fearless antics as one of the beloved cast members of Jackass, as well as being no stranger to wild stunts. The former MTV reality star is now taking comedy to a new level with his latest project, Steve-O’s Bucket List. The exclusive trailer for his third standup special offers a blend of classic Jackass-style stunts and side-splitting standup comedy. It was filmed during his sold-out Bucket List comedy tour in London last July, which marked  Steve-O’s anticipated return to the U.K.. The Game Over, Man! alum enthusiastically hails this special as “the greatest thing [he’s] ever done.” It’s left an indelible mark on the audience, including many people passing out. After hearing about these fainting episodes, watching the “Vasectomy Olympics” has become a significant source of concern for me.

Speaking to EW about the daring endeavor, Glover recounted some astonishing statistics, revealing that his comedy shows have a rather unexpected side effect: making people pass out. He explained: 

While doing the tour, the record for people passing out was 11 at one show, and we absolutely average at least one person per show. Everybody is invited to cover their eyes as needed, and I won’t be offended if you do.

Follow Google News

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment