Immortals of Aveum Gets New Performance Improvements; More Content, NG+ & New Difficulty Setting Coming Soon

Today, Ascendant Studios released a small Immortals of Aveum patch (version 1.0.5.5) that adds a few performance improvements across all platforms. Here’s the changelog:

On all platforms, we’ve adjusted a setting to improve game performance when foliage takes up a large portion of the screen

Increased the Shadow Pool numbers on PC

Performance improvements throughout the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

The studio also detailed a bigger update (version 1.0.6) coming later this month, on November 16th. The patch called ‘Echocollector’ will add new content to Immortals of Aveum’s endgame.

The events of the Everwar left the Path weak, scattering chunks of the consciouscape across Aveum and creating corrupted Shatterfanes – portals to new, undiscovered areas.

Jak must rid Aveum of these Shatterfanes and put a stop to whatever malevolent forces are siphoning away the Path’s power in a new boss fight. The Shatterfanes will automatically be available upon reaching Glaivegate, giving you the chance to take on this new challenge.

Rewards for completing this new content include new gear and lore tidbits. Beyond that, a new Grand Magnus difficulty is being added, and the community requested New Game + is coming, too.

Upgrade your Epic and Legendary gear to higher levels with the Forge in NG+

Rebalanced enemy health, damage, and abilities

Jak carries forward most spells and abilities unlocked in a previous playthrough Augment spells cannot carry forward due to their unlock requirements

Adjustments made to experience and currency earned while playing

Lastly, a free trial/demo will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam, allowing players to get a taste of Immortals of Aveum up to Chapter 3 before buying the game.

As a reminder, Ascendant Studios suffered heavy layoffs (around half of the workforce) following the game’s underwhelming reception. However, the studio is still working hard on improving Immortals of Aveum and even announced they’re trying to implement AMD FSR 3 on consoles in what would be a world first.