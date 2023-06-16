Samsung Electronics: Revolutionizing Entertainment and Connectivity with Innovative TVs, Laptops, and Drones

Discover Best Buy’s top deals from June 16th to June 22nd, featuring amazing discounts on smart vacuums, android tablets, wireless speakers, laptops, and more.

Check out some of the highlighted deals:

Corsair K70 RGB Mk2 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard – English: Save $70, now available for $169.99

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 11): Save $200, now available for $699.99

Canon Pixma G3270 Megatank All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: Save $80, now available for $199.99

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx): Save $130, now available for $269.99

Sennheiser HD 458BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: Save $60, now available for $139.99

JBL Vibe 200TWS In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: Save $20, now available for $49.99

DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo & Remote Control with Built-in Screen (DJI RC) – Grey: Save $119, now available for $989.99

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Abyss Blue (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): Save $150, now available for $549.99

ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6-inch OLED Laptop – Mixed Black (AMD Ryzen 5 7520U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): Save $100, now available for $699.99

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: Save $100, now available for $1,199.99

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN75CU8000FXZC) – 2023: Save $200, now available for $1,499.99

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: Save $60, now available for $179.99

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: Save $100, now available for $499.99

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses – Black: Save $70, now available for $129.99

Therabody Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device – Black: Save $70, now available for $329.99

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum – Satin Yellow/Gloss Nickel: Save $150, now available for $699.99

Google WiFi Router with 2 Points – Snow – 3 Pack: Save $60, now available for $219.99

Delonghi 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 12500 BTU (SACC 7200 BTU) – White: Save $150, now available for $649.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch 32GB Android Tablet with MediaTek MT8768T 8-Core Processor – Dark Grey: Save $110, now available for $99.99

Sony Alpha a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Vlogger Camera with 28-70mm OSS Lens Kit: Save $300, now available for $2,499.99

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB M.2 NVMe PCI-e (Gen 4) Internal Solid State Drive with Heatsink – Optimized for PS5: Save $50, now available for $189.99

Find all the top deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.