Details for Episode 7 Update: Valorant Introduces Team Deathmatch Mode on June 27

Valorant fans have reason to celebrate as the highly anticipated team deathmatch (TDM) mode will finally be introduced in the Episode 7 update. In this exhilarating game mode, players will be split into two teams of five and thrown into intense gun battles, with the goal of achieving 100 kills across three brand new maps. The release of this mode, packaged with patch 7.0, is scheduled for June 27, and Riot Games has gone the extra mile by treating fans to a thrilling cinematic featuring the return of MaxBot, the combat training robot. Previously confined to mundane vacuum cleaner duties after assisting agents in countless training sessions, MaxBot seeks revenge by forcing agents to endlessly battle each other, subjecting them to the same trials it endured.

Team deathmatches are a staple in first-person shooter games, and Valorant follows similar rulesets by providing fast respawns and predetermined weapon loadouts at the start of each match. Unlike the casual or competitive modes, there is no in-game economy or buy system to worry about in TDM. Abilities are readily available as cooldowns, eliminating the need for purchasing them. However, ultimates can be charged over time through kills and by picking up special orbs scattered throughout the map. The objective is for your team to rack up as many kills as possible within a 9-minute and 30-second timeframe, divided into four stages. This is where things get interesting.

While weapon loadouts can be adjusted before the match or upon respawn, the loadout is automatically upgraded when a new stage begins. This prevents players from dominating the game with an overpowered weapon throughout. Adding to the excitement, Valorant’s TDM update unveils three custom maps exclusively designed for this mode: Piazza, District, and Kasbah. These maps feature Weapon Spawners placed strategically across the battlefield, offering more powerful firearms. However, the power level of these weapons scales according to the stage, ensuring a balanced gameplay experience. Should you find yourself in a tough situation, keep an eye out for Recovery Orbs, which grant a buff to your operator, restoring health and shield over a six-second period.

“In designing Team Deathmatch, our aim was to create a combat-focused experience that allows players to showcase their creativity and mechanical skill,” says Kyle Powell, Game Designer. He further explains, “This mode provides a space where players can compete with fewer restrictions, encouraging bold plays and fast reflexes. We have streamlined various aspects of Valorant to keep you constantly engaged in the action, focused on seeking the next thrilling fight.” While TDM may not surpass Valorant’s larger competitive modes in popularity, it serves as an excellent warm-up zone to hone your aiming skills, similar to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Its addition to the game is certainly welcomed by fans.

The eagerly anticipated Team Deathmatch mode in Valorant will be available on June 27 as part of the patch 7.0 update, exclusively on PC.





Reference