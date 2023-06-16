‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Announced for ‘The Brave and the Bold’

Warner Bros. has hired Andy Muschietti to direct their next Batman film, titled “The Brave and the Bold.” This news comes as Muschietti’s current collaboration with the studio, “The Flash,” is being released in theaters globally. It appears that Warner Bros. was impressed with Muschietti’s work on “The Flash” and wants him to be a part of their new DC Universe, which aims to bring together movies, TV shows, and video games.

In Muschietti’s latest DC adventure, Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) grapples with the desire to go back in time and save his mother from being murdered. Despite warnings from Bruce Wayne (played by Ben Affleck) about the potential consequences, Barry uses his powers to alter the timeline. This decision leads to him being trapped in an alternate reality where Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle) is the only hope for salvation.

“The Brave and the Bold” will play a significant role in the new DC Universe established by James Gunn and Peter Safran. This initiative aims to bring beloved characters into a new era of interconnected storytelling. The first film in this universe will be “Superman: Legacy,” featuring a new actor portraying the Man of Steel after Henry Cavill’s departure. What sets “The Brave and the Bold” apart is the inclusion of Damian Wayne, also known as Robin and the son of Bruce Wayne.

The upcoming Batman film will introduce a different actor, completely separate from Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of the character. Matt Reeves and his team are currently working on the second installment of their Batman franchise. While plot details remain under wraps for “The Batman: Part II,” it’s clear that it will exist in a separate universe from the one being developed by James Gunn for Batman and his son.

