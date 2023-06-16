Revealing Overwatch 2 Season 5: Release Times, Dates, Update Patch Notes, Fresh Skins, Roadmap, and More in the Gaming and Entertainment World

Fans of Overwatch 2 are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 5 on various platforms such as PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The release date for Overwatch 2 Season 5 is set for June 13, with a start time of 6pm BST in the UK. This exciting new season introduces a Dungeons and Dragons theme, accompanied by a significant update and a revamped Battle Pass featuring new game modes, skins, and various other additions.

The Questwatch Battle Pass storyline follows Tracer, Emily, Orisa, and their companions as they embark on a role-playing adventure set in the enchanting kingdom of Overland. Tracer, accompanied by her trusted companion GR-iffon Orisa, embarks on a quest to become a knight in the magical realm. Along their journey, they will encounter both friends and foes as they attempt to rescue Queen Emily and her kingdom from the terror of Demon Lord Reinhardt. As players progress through the Season 5 Battle Pass, they will unlock new chapters in this thrilling role-playing campaign.

Exciting rewards await players who engage with the Battle Pass, including the Mythic Adventurer skin for Tracer, which becomes available at tier 45. Customizations for the Mythic Adventurer skin can be unlocked at tiers 65 and 80. Additionally, players can look forward to obtaining Epic and Legendary skins such as Slime Queen Echo, Royal Guard Genji, and Demon Lord Reinhardt as they advance through the Battle Pass.

Throughout the season, several additional events will be launched to enhance the Overwatch 2 experience. These include Winston’s Beach Volleyball and Lucio Ball on July 11, followed by Prop Hunt on July 25. Players can get a sneak peek of the upcoming content in the provided Roadmap and find more details about the Season 5 patch notes below.

Moving on to the early patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 5, there are several balance changes to be aware of. For example, Junker Queen’s Commanding Shout ability will now heal for 150 instead of 200, and the ultimate cost for Junker Queen has been slightly increased. Lifeweaver will receive improvements to healing and damage output, along with quality-of-life changes to the Petal Platform ability. Widowmaker’s damage falloff will be adjusted, limiting her ability to one-shot 200 health heroes beyond a certain distance. Hanzo will undergo a slight nerf to prevent him from one-shotting 250 health heroes, while his Sonic Arrow will be made more recognizable by the enemy team. Mei’s Endothermic Blaster primary fire will apply a more significant slow effect for a limited time, and Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade will deal less damage while applying a slow and movement ability block.

In terms of weekly challenges, any incomplete challenges will carry over to the next week, ensuring that players don’t miss out on progress. Additionally, challenges that previously required only wins to complete will now count all games played, with wins counting as two games.

Competitive Mystery Heroes mode also makes its return, allowing players to showcase their skills in unpredictable situations using the entire roster of heroes. Can you demonstrate your versatility and climb to the top of the leaderboards?

With the upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 5 and its exciting additions, fans of the game have plenty to look forward to in terms of content updates and new experiences.





Reference