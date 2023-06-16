In Battlechasers: A Journey Through Epic Realms and Hellish Battles

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Battlechasers, printwatch, Something Epic . In Hell We Fight

Welcome to another edition of Printwatch, where we highlight the comic books being reprinted for the direct market of comic book stores. These reprints are brought to you by publishers outside of the usual catalog process, such as Diamond, Lunar, or Penguin Random House. They help retailers catch up on best-selling titles that may be running low on stock due to high demand.

PrintWatch: Today, we have three more books from Image Comics joining the reprint lineup. These include second printings for Battlechasers #1, In Hell We Fight #1, and Something Epic #2. Check out the covers for the last two issues. Szymon Kudrański, the artist for Something Epic, expresses his gratitude for the audience’s support and their enthusiasm for the series, which has carried over into the second issue.

PrintWatch: IN HELL WE FIGHT #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

APR239461

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Jok

The series premiere introduces a challenging life in hell, where demons torture you, monsters threaten to eat you, reliable indoor plumbing is a luxury, and ice cream is nearly impossible to come by. However, three condemned teens and their demon tagalong set out on a daring mission to hijack a demon lord’s delivery truck, leading them on an epic adventure through the underworld. This devilishly fun new series is brought to you by multiple Eisner-winning writer/letterer JOHN LAYMAN and Argentinian superstar artist JOK. Available in stores on July 12, 2023.

PrintWatch: SOMETHING EPIC #2 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

APR239462

(W) Szymon Kudranski (A/CA) Szymon Kudranski

In this issue, the protagonist Danny delves deeper into the imaginary world. Despite his inability to interact with its inhabitants, he finds solace in the absurdity of creativity, even though it brings about solitude. Don’t miss out on this imaginative series by Szymon Kudranski. Available in stores on July 12, 2023.

PrintWatch: BATTLE CHASERS #10 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR239463

(W) Joe Madureira (A) Ludo Lullabi

The beloved fantasy series by Joe Madureira makes its long-awaited return with an action-packed new story. Follow retired swordsman Garrison and the fugitive Red Monika as they face off against Maestro’s gang of supernatural killers, the Martial Paladins. This tenth issue is bursting with 36 pages of story and no ads, making it a must-read for fans. Available in stores on July 12, 2023.

