Report: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Receives June 2023 Security Patch and Enhanced Camera Features

Samsung officially released the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.1 skin in February of this year. Now, the flagship smartphones are reportedly receiving the June 2023 Android security patch. Along with this update, users can expect a 2x zoom option in the camera app’s Portrait mode, as well as fixes for autofocus issues and improvements to the Night mode feature. The update also includes stability improvements and bug fixes.

Reports suggest that eligible Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones in select South East Asian markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand, are currently receiving the update. The update comes with a file size of 2.2GB.

To provide more details on the update, the firmware version S91xBXXU2AWF1 is being rolled out for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. This update not only brings the June 2023 Android security patch but also enhances the camera app with a 2x zoom option in Portrait mode. Additionally, bug fixes and improvements to Samsung’s One UI are included.

The update addresses autofocus issues reported by users and makes changes to the Night mode feature. Users are also experiencing subtle improvements in haptics. Moreover, it is expected to fix the camera blur issue, which was previously acknowledged by the company.

While the update is rolling out automatically over-the-air for eligible Galaxy S23 series devices, users in the mentioned regions can manually check for the update in the Settings menu under Software Update. It is advisable to download and install the update while connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and with the device plugged into a charger. The update is expected to become available in more regions in the coming days.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was initially launched in India during the Galaxy Unpacked event in February. The base variant of the smartphone, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, had a starting price of Rs. 74,999. These devices feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and are equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. Additionally, the handsets come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has received an update that includes the June 2023 Android security patch, a 2x zoom option in Portrait mode, as well as other bug fixes and improvements. Users in select South East Asian markets are currently receiving the update, and it is expected to roll out to more regions soon. It is highly recommended to install the update while connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and with the device plugged into a charger.





Reference