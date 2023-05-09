Huawei’s Exclusive P60 Pro Outshines Android Competitors.

Not long ago, Huawei was a popular smartphone maker in the UK, with devices like the P30 Pro competing with Samsung. However, the US trade ban in 2019 caused the Chinese company a major problem. Since then, a few devices have had quiet releases, but now Huawei is ready to re-enter the UK market with its new P60 Pro.

The P60 Pro offers a unique style that comes from a new process that ensures every phone is different. Its Rococo Pearl appearance sets it apart and adds some bling to the flagship phone. The new camera includes technology that boosts light hitting the lens, and Smart AI adjusts settings automatically, resulting in pin-sharp images day or night. The phone also features 100X zoom and a macro option. A Super Moon mode captures stunning images of the night sky and moon easily.

The P60 Pro comes with a pixel-packed Quad Curved display and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Underneath the toughened glass hood is a large battery that supports fast charging.

However, the P60 Pro cannot access Google services due to the ongoing issues with the US. Instead, Huawei’s own App Gallery and APKs will have to suffice for installing software. The phone does not support 5G data either.

The P60 Pro is available for purchase straight from Huawei for £1,199.99, with the Rococo Pearl model costing £1,299.99. Other retailers will also carry the phone later this month.