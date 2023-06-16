The Best Show on Apple TV+: A Surprising Revelation

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple TV+ has risen to prominence as a platform for high-quality television. Like HBO before it, Apple TV+ has excelled in delivering both compelling dramas and comedies, with shows like The Morning Show, Severance, and The Crowded Room garnering critical acclaim. However, these accomplishments have been overshadowed by the immense success of Ted Lasso, a feel-good comedy co-created by Bill Lawrence (of Scrubs fame) and starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular character.

Ted Lasso, an American show influenced by British storytelling, provided a much-needed dose of positivity during the lockdowns of 2020, akin to the uplifting spirit of The Great British Bake Off. While the first season of Ted Lasso resonated with audiences, the subsequent seasons lacked the organic edge that initially captivated viewers. Instead of following the trend of other feel-good comedies, which rehash the same lessons season after season, Ted Lasso opted for conflict-free storytelling once the initial problems were resolved in the Season 1 finale. Unfortunately, this decision resulted in a loss of the show’s initial brilliance, as the complex characters became aimless and the minor antagonistic characters turned into caricatures.

To discover a show that strikes the right balance between absurd comedy and nuanced storytelling, one need look no further than Trying, a hidden gem on Apple TV+. Trying premiered three months before Ted Lasso’s first season and has continued captivating audiences for the same number of seasons. The series follows Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), a couple in their thirties navigating the journey of trying to have a baby, which evolves into exploring the process of adoption. With a delightful ensemble cast, Trying manages to blend humor and heart, never shying away from the internal struggles while always leaving viewers with a feel-good message of love and support.

Trying also showcases one of the best ensemble casts on television. Alongside Smith and Spall, the show features a diverse array of characters, each bringing their own unique dynamics. Oliver Chris portrays Jason’s entitled and white-collar best friend Freddy, while Ophelia Lovibond plays Erica, Freddy’s wife, who adds depth to their complicated relationship. Siân Brooke and Darren Boyd portray Nikki’s reserved sister Karen and her husband Scott, respectively, offering a comparative relationship to the main couple. Phil Davis and Paula Wilcox play Jason’s parents, Vic and Sandra, representing a generation with certain attitudes. Marian McLoughlin and Roderick Smith portray Nikki’s parents, and Robyn Cara shines as Nikki’s younger colleague, Jen.

Notably, Trying beautifully captures the essence of London’s vibrant Camden Town, just as Ted Lasso did for Richmond. For fans of London and Anglophiles alike, Trying serves as a captivating entry point, with its depiction of the city serving as more than just a backdrop.

Unlike Ted Lasso, which had a limited lifespan in terms of plot progression, Trying continues to evolve. The true meaning of the show’s title becomes evident early on, offering longevity and depth. The first season focuses on the couple’s approval as adoptive parents, exploring themes of self-worth and self-consciousness. The second season delves into the competitive world of adoption, highlighting Nikki and Jason’s personal doubts and shortcomings as they strive to convince adoption committees they are the most suitable parents. The story carries on into the third season as they navigate fostering and their deepening love for their new children.

Rafe Spall sums up the essence of Trying, stating, “The thing about this show is that it’s about people being good to each other.” In a time where kindness and community are crucial, Trying stands as a force for good, showcasing the importance of altruism and the goodness within humanity.

All three seasons of Trying are available for streaming on Apple TV+, with the fourth season set to premiere at a later date.





