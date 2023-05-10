Preview of Disney Villains #2: Scar’s Feeding Time

Get ready for a diabolical combo deal in Disney Villains: Scar #2, as Scar encounters vultures with an enticing, yet dangerous offer. This ominous sequel hits stores on Wednesday, May 10th and will remind you that life isn’t just “Hakuna Matata.” Scar seeks to increase his power with the help of detestable vultures, offering him a magical fruit that will make him stronger than the king himself. However, there is a catch, as nothing comes without a little horror on the side. This villainous treat displays a twisted path to authority with hints of temptation and greed. The evolving alliance between Scar and the vultures creates a captivating narrative, showcasing both the triumphs and sacrifices of ruthless ambition. Disney Villains: Scar #2 has the potential to subvert expectations and delve into the sinister consequences brought forth by the lure of power. Grab a copy in stores on May 10th before the threat of world domination by the LOLTron becomes too real.





