Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Sales Exceed 60,000 Units in India on Launch Day

Realme announced on Friday that the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has achieved impressive sales numbers in India, surpassing 60,000 units sold. This represents a new record for the company in the price segment above Rs. 25,000. The smartphone, which features a 200-megapixel triple rear camera and 100W fast charging, was launched on June 15 and is available for purchase on Flipkart and realme.com. With its AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a powerful performance. Additionally, Realme revealed that the device received an overwhelming response in the country, making it the highest first-sales record in the Rs. 25,000+ price category. Furthermore, both the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and Realme 11 Pro 5G have achieved the highest ‘First Sale’ record on Flipkart in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 segment.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. Customers can choose from three stylish color options – Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 23,999.

Moving on to specifications, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,412 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, accompanied by a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The device features a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For capturing stunning selfies, it offers a 32-megapixel front camera. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

In addition, Realme has shared an update via Twitter, stating that the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has gained significant popularity in India, selling over 60,000 units in a single day. This sales achievement marks a new record for Realme in the above-Rs. 25,000 price segment.

To enhance the user experience, we have embedded a video discussing the Realme C55 Mini Capsule on multiple platforms. You can find the podcast on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and other podcast platforms.

Please note that this content contains affiliate links, and you can refer to our ethics statement for more details.





Reference