Dataminer Claims Discovery of Internal PC Version of Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC

Rumors of a potential Bloodborne PC port or remaster have been circulating for years since its initial release on the PS4. However, there is now concrete evidence to support these claims. Lance McDonald, a well-known Dark Souls modder and dataminer, recently discovered screenshots with intriguing filenames that strongly suggest the existence of a retail PC version of the game. These screenshots were uploaded to the Bloodborne Fandom wiki by Marcos Domencech, a senior environment artist who has collaborated with developer FromSoftware on multiple projects.

The screenshots, labeled as ‘SPRJ-win64,’ align with Bloodborne’s file naming convention for debug menu screenshots, according to McDonald. To confirm this yourself, you can visit the ‘Oil Pitcher’ Fandom page and browse through the gallery section to find screenshots of Oil Urns. You’ll notice that Domencech’s name is accompanied by ‘win64’ in the title, indicating that he directly shared the unedited image files on the wiki. Alternatively, you can explore Domencech’s ArtStation portfolio, which showcases additional samples of his work on Bloodborne that follow the same naming convention when saved locally on a PC.

What makes these images even more intriguing is that they depict the Fishing Hamlet, the final area in The Old Hunters DLC, where players confront the formidable Orphan of Kos boss. This suggests that the PC version being alluded to includes both the base game and the DLC. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that this version will ever be officially released.

McDonald, widely recognized for creating a 60fps patch for Bloodborne, asserts that these screenshots are from the actual retail version of the game running on Windows. In his tweet, he specifically mentions that they are not from an early ‘project beast’ era build, as indicated by the loading icon in the corner. McDonald has previously claimed to have witnessed Bloodborne running on PC and stated that the developers were using it. Therefore, this latest piece of evidence further confirms the existence of the PC version, emphasizing that it includes the complete game and DLC.

Fans have held onto hope that a Bloodborne remaster or remake for PC and PS5 may be announced at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase event. However, there have been no official statements from the publisher regarding this matter. The reason behind players’ persistence in requesting the port is that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) holds the IP rights to Bloodborne, unlike other FromSoftware titles. Therefore, decisions about potential sequels or major updates for the game would not be solely in FromSoftware’s hands. This situation is reminiscent of the Demon’s Souls remake, which was developed by Bluepoint Games under Sony’s supervision.

Currently, the only way to play Bloodborne on PC is by subscribing to PS Now, a cloud-based gaming service (now included with PS Plus). However, it is important to note that PS Now is not available in India and several other countries. Additionally, there is a fan-made demake called Bloodborne PSX, which can be freely downloaded and features the opening section in Yharnam, along with boss battles against the Cleric Beast and Father Gascoigne.

Overall, the emergence of these screenshots, coupled with McDonald’s previous claims, adds more weight to the possibility of a PC version of Bloodborne. Fans eagerly anticipate any updates or announcements regarding the future of this beloved game.





