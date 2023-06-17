40-year-old adult film causes discomfort as it enters the top 10 streaming charts

via BFI

Based on the available data, it is evident that erotic thrillers are consistently popular among streaming subscribers. However, the genre has reached new heights of relevance with the unexpected resurgence of Love Scenes.

According to FlixPatrol, this 1984 film, originally aired on the Playboy Channel as softcore pornography, has become one of the top ten most-watched features on Vudu for American audiences. The reasons for this sudden popularity can only be speculated, but it’s best to leave them unexplained.

via BFI

Although Love Scenes was released almost 40 years ago, its sudden popularity among paying customers cannot be rationalized. While it features recognizable names like ex-Bond Girl Britt Ekland and Adam West’s Catwoman Julie Newmar, there is no clear justification for its resurgence. It’s better not to dwell on the reasons and avoid being haunted by them.

The storyline of the film attempts to add an artful twist to its subject matter. It revolves around a renowned actress who takes on a provocative role in a new film directed by her absent husband. However, things take a turn when she indulges in an extramarital affair with her co-star, jeopardizing both her marriage and the production.

About the author