Pebble Introduces Pebble Cosmos Vogue Smartwatch with AMOLED Display in India: Find out Price, Features and More

Pebble Cosmos Vogue: Price, Colors, and Availability
The Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499 and can be purchased online through Flipkart and the official Pebble website. It is available in four colors: Obsidian Black, Classic Gold, Jet Black, and Midnight Blue.
Pebble Cosmos Vogue: Features
The Pebble Cosmos Vogue boasts a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, offering exceptional visual clarity. It is also equipped with AI-voice technology, allowing users to operate the watch hands-free. For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch includes a pedometer, calorie counter, heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor, and sleep monitoring capabilities.
Additionally, the Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch provides notifications for social media and SMS, ensuring users stay connected at all times. With its AI voice assistant, users can easily access various features without physically touching the smartwatch.
The smartwatch is powered by a 240mAh battery and is IP67 certified, making it resistant to water. It can be fully charged within 2 hours and offers a battery life of up to 7 days. Other notable features include raise hand awake, alarm clock reminder, sedentary reminder, camera control, find phone, weather display, and music playback control.
