Transformers: Upcoming Domination of the Beasts

Are you curious about whether Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has any post-credits scenes? Well, let us satisfy your curiosity. There is indeed one mid-credits scene, but unfortunately, no post-credits scene to look forward to. If you want to delve into the ending of the film and uncover all the spoilers, keep scrolling.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes the long-running series in a fresh direction. Set in the 90s, the movie introduces new Cybertronian factions like the Maximals and Terrorcons. But what really sets this movie apart is its explosive ending that promises to transform the franchise in the future.

In the climax of Rise of the Beasts, Optimus Prime’s Autobots and Optimus Primal’s Maximals join forces to battle Scourge, a herald of the powerful and world-devouring Unicron. Unicron, who gained fame in the 1986 animated film The Transformers: The Movie, makes his first true live-action appearance here. The film concludes with a dramatic final showdown, as Scourge and the Terrorcons attempt to summon Unicron to Earth using the Transwarp Key.

Sadly, the heroic Mirage sacrifices himself to save Noah, played by Anthony Ramos, and transforms into an exoskeleton suit in the process. However, Optimus manages to defeat Scourge, but the portal problem remains unresolved. Optimus destroys the Transwarp Key to prevent any further threat and narrowly escapes being sucked into the collapsing portal, thanks to the combined efforts of Noah and Optimus Primal. It serves as a powerful reminder that unity is what makes our heroes strong.

Rise of the Beasts ends on an open-ended note. While Scourge and the Terrorcons seem defeated, we can assume that Unicron is still alive and will pose a future threat to the world. Although the Autobots have lost their ticket back to Cybertron, they find solace in the fact that they have made formidable allies.

Elena, portrayed by Dominique Fishback, receives well-deserved recognition for her work, and Noah’s future looks promising as he lands a new job at a security firm. However, this is no ordinary firm. During Noah’s interview with a mysterious agent played by Michael Kelly, he is handed a business card sporting the distinguished G.I. Joe logo. Thanks to his tech experience and association with the Autobots, Noah is being recruited into this top-secret military organization. This marks the first-ever live-action crossover between the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises.

The enigmatic character played by Kelly expresses his desire to recruit Noah and the Autobots, stating, “We’re in the middle of an ongoing war.” But who exactly are they preparing to fight? Will it be their age-old adversaries, Cobra, or perhaps rogue Cybertronians like the Terrorcons?

It’s interesting to note that, although the Transformers and G.I. Joe series never crossed paths in their original animated series, they have a rich history together in the comics. Marvel Comics initiated the first crossover in 1986 with “G.I. Joe and the Transformers,” and since then, various crossovers have occurred, establishing that these two franchises can coexist in the same universe.

IDW Publishing took it further by intertwining the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises in their shared universe, which also included other Hasbro properties like M.A.S.K., Rom, Action Man, and the Micronauts. It culminated in 2018’s “Transformers: Unicron,” where all heroes united to combat the eponymous villain.

Now, it appears that Hasbro is building a Transformers/G.I. Joe cinematic universe. The scene with Kelly’s character indicates that G.I. Joe is in its early stages, amassing power and recruiting allies to face the impending war. However, it remains unknown who exactly they are gearing up to fight.

As both Rise of the Beasts and the recent Snake Eyes movie are set in the past, the franchises are strategically laying the foundation for a possible future crossover. In upcoming movies, we may witness the alliance between the Autobots and G.I. Joe taking shape, perhaps set in the present day.

It remains to be seen how this cinematic universe will address the absence of the Joes in the Michael Bay Transformers series, as both Bumblebee and Rise of the Beasts serve as prequels. Paramount might choose to treat the newer Transformers films as a soft reboot, distancing themselves from the previous series.

The inspiration for this cinematic universe could stem from IDW’s Hasbro comics, where Unicron serves as the ultimate threat that unites both teams. Rise of the Beasts establishes the groundwork for Unicron’s return in a future team-up movie. What better reason to bring the Joes and Autobots together than battling a colossal robot with intentions to devour the entire planet?

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has hinted at the possibility of seeing more of the Joes in the next Transformers sequel. However, Paramount intends to gauge audience feedback before planning the next movie, ensuring that the concept resonates with viewers.

For now, the focus is on integrating G.I. Joe characters into the upcoming Transformers movie, rather than following the traditional approach of building each franchise separately for a later crossover. The intention is for the next Transformers film to be a continuation of Rise of the Beasts, exploring how the Joes naturally fit into the narrative.

Regardless of what lies ahead, fans have every reason to be excited about the future of the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. With a cinematic crossover on the horizon, we await thrilling adventures and epic battles that will unite these beloved worlds like never before.





