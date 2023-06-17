Aneesa seems to be forgotten in Season 4 of ‘Never Have I Ever’

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Never Have I Ever. During Nirmala and Len’s wedding in the Season 4 finale of Never Have I Ever, all of Devi’s friends and family were in attendance, except for Aneesa. This omission is particularly strange considering that Aneesa played a significant role in Devi’s life throughout the past two seasons. There seems to be a disconnect in Season 4 when it comes to Aneesa’s character. Aneesa was first introduced in Season 2 as a rival to Devi, but they eventually became friends. Aneesa helped convince Devi’s mother that her decision to get a nose ring was a way for Devi to connect with her Indian culture, and she even defended Devi when rumors spread about her. Aneesa also had her own storyline, exploring her sexuality and dating experiences. However, in Season 4, Aneesa only appeared in two scenes that didn’t contribute to her character development. One scene involved a conversation about the Robotics Club, while the other was a brief moment during a game of “never have I ever.” This lack of attention to Aneesa’s character is disappointing, especially considering her importance to the show. It’s unclear why she was given so little screen time, as there have been no official statements about the matter. In contrast, other characters like Kamala’s boyfriend received closure in Season 4, while Aneesa’s love life and future plans were left unexplored. Even a simple line or scene acknowledging her graduation or current status would have sufficed. It’s a missed opportunity to give Aneesa the closure and recognition she deserved in the final season of Never Have I Ever.





Reference