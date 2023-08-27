PAYDAY 3 Wins Best PC Game and Most Entertaining Game at Gamescom 2023

PAYDAY 3 won two awards at Gamescom 2023 in the Best PC Game and Most Entertaining Game categories. Almir Listo, Global Brand Director and Head of Community at Starbreeze, said:

With the launch less than a month out, these awards are a huge milestone for us at Starbreeze. We’ve been working hard on making PAYDAY 3 the best sequel possible. Receiving two Gamescom Awards, ‘Best PC Game’ and ‘Most Entertaining Game’, is a testament to what our team and our partner Deep Silver have accomplished together. We can’t wait for the world to get to play it. The 21st of September could not come soon enough.

PAYDAY 3 is playable at Gamescom 2023 with the 99 boxes heist, where players can team up in 4-player cooperative gameplay to infiltrate a highly secured container storage area. Just like in the rest of the game, it may be approached in two ways: by sneaking into the warehouse avoiding guards, cameras, and workers with a stealth approach, or by going out loud, guns blazing, which might end up in explosive shootouts with the police and SWAT teams calling in helicopter support.

This week, Starbreeze also debuted a live action cinematic trailer featuring musical compositions by the world-renowned Vienna Symphony Orchestra. The trailer also introduces the rapper ICE-T, who will play a contractor named Mac in the game.

PAYDAY 3 launches on September 21st (early access begins three days early) for PC via Microsoft Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series S|X with full cross-play. It also supports DLSS 3 on PC and will be playable via cloud through NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW. PAYDAY 3 will be available on day one for Game Pass subscribers, too.

These are its basic PC system requirements:

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1650 (4 GB) Network: Broadband Internet connection



RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 (8GB) Network: Broadband Internet connection

