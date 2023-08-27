Settings: WhatsApp rolling out redesigned Settings page in beta to more users

WhatsApp is continuously evolving its user interface to provide a more modern and intuitive experience for its users. In the recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.18 update, the messaging giant has introduced a redesigned interface for the app settings , aligning it with the changes previously seen in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.70 update, reports WABetaInfo.

The update brings a redesigned Settings interface on Android. Upon updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.7 from the Google Play Store , beta testers will notice an improved app settings interface. The revamp introduces a new entry point labelled “You” within the top app bar along with simpler navigation.

What has changed

As mentioned, the Settings page update introduces a new “You” section with the users’ profile icon placed in the centre. Based on the screenshot shared, the Settings page of the app now has new icons and shortcuts, to make it easier to access essential features such as privacy settings, contacts list, and profile. Additionally, a new shortcut has been placed above the profile photo allowing users to view and share their personal QR Code. Earlier, the QR code icon was placed in front of the profile icon.

We are also seeing this change in the beta version and one thing we noticed is that tapping on the profile icon directly takes you to the “You” page.

The placement of options has also changed. For instance, the first three options we saw are – Starred messages, Linked devices and Payments.

Along with this, there are three key highlighted buttons as well – Profile, Privacy and Contacts .

Available to beta testers

The new Settings interface is currently available in beta. However, it is now rolling out widely to more beta testers across the globe. If you are a beta tester for WhatsApp, update the app to the latest available beta version from Play Store to see the changes.





Reference