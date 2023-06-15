Official Announcement: Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Konami has officially confirmed the long-anticipated remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. Unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase event, the cinematic trailer for the game, titled ‘Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater,’ promises to faithfully recreate the original Hideo Kojima masterpiece while incorporating modern visuals and delivering a seamless user experience. One surprising twist is that the game, which has strong ties to Sony, will be available not only on PlayStation but also on PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series S/X. This is the first entry in the Metal Gear Solid franchise since Metal Gear Solid 5, which also marked Kojima’s departure from Konami.

The trailer is entirely CGI-driven and features the protagonist, Naked Snake, stealthily navigating swamps while witnessing a fierce battle between an alligator and a massive serpent. Konami revealed further details about the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake through subsequent tweets, assuring fans of a faithful adherence to the original narrative, which serves as an origin story for Naked Snake. Although the specific development team is not named in the announcement, a report from 2021 suggests that Virtuous, a renowned external studio known for its work on Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4, is leading the project. It is peculiar, however, that Konami refers to the studio simply as ‘Development Team’ without mentioning its actual name.

The remake is officially titled Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, with the Delta symbol (Δ) representing a symbol of change or difference without altering the core structure. The original game on PlayStation 2 followed the FOX operative, Naked Snake, as he embarked on a secretive mission to rescue Russian weapon designer Nikolai Stepanovich Sokolov and destroy the fearsome experimental weapon known as the Shagohod. The gameplay primarily revolved around stealth mechanics, including the innovative camouflage ability and a close-quarters combat system called CQC.

Despite co-writing the story and serving as the director of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, it seems highly unlikely that Hideo Kojima will be involved in the remake due to his acrimonious departure from Konami. Following his exit, Kojima’s name was removed from all marketing materials associated with the Metal Gear series, prompting curiosity about whether his name will be mentioned in future promotional materials for the game, considering Konami’s claim of a faithful reproduction. After all, it is his creative vision that drives the story.

In addition to the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Konami will also release the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which includes the first three original games: Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and the aforementioned Snake Eater. This collection is scheduled to launch in the fall/autumn season.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X platforms.





