Tony Award Winners Made Their Big Break on a Formerly-Aired Reality Series

The 76th Tony Awards recently took place, and it was an enjoyable show despite the absence of a script due to the ongoing writer’s strike. The nominated shows delivered outstanding performances, and Ariana DeBose proved to be a fantastic host. Surprisingly, there were no major upsets in terms of award winners. One notable winner was Alex Newell, who won Best Performance In A Musical for their role as Lulu in “Shucked.” Newell has had a successful career, with notable roles such as Mo in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and a part in the well-received revival of “Once On This Island” on Broadway in 2018. However, their breakout role was as Unique in the later seasons of “Glee,” which they share with another Tony Award winner.

Ali Stroker, the first wheelchair user to star in two Broadway shows and win a Tony Award, achieved this milestone in 2019. She appeared in the critically acclaimed Deaf West revival of “Spring Awakening” but won the Tony for her incredible performance as Ado Annie in the modern revival of “Oklahoma.” Her rendition of “I Can’t Say No” was truly impressive. Stroker has been actively performing on stage and screen since 2012, making appearances in shows like “Ozark,” “Only Murders In The Building,” and playing Judith Heumann in an episode of “Drunk History.” Interestingly, Stroker’s television debut occurred in 2012 on the same show where Newell also made their first appearance.

Newell’s opportunity on “Glee” came through a unique project called “The Glee Project,” a musical reality competition that aired on Oxygen from 2011 to 2012. Newell became a runner-up on the show’s first season, earning the role of Unique. Stroker also had a cameo on “Glee” as Betty Pillsbury, Emma’s niece, as she was a runner-up in the show’s second season.

“The Glee Project” emerged during the height of “Glee” fandom when the popular musical series had become a cultural phenomenon. The show spawned various side projects, including live shows, a Vietnamese adaptation, and a plethora of merchandise. While ratings declined and the show’s quality waned by its fifth season, “The Glee Project” stood out as a unique relic. The reality competition aimed to find fresh talent to join the show’s cast, which desperately needed new members after the original characters graduated from McKinley. The show showcased the casting process for these new roles, following a typical competition show formula.

“The Glee Project” featured 12 hopefuls who were selected from thousands of auditions, both amateur and professional. Each episode revolved around a central theme, and contestants participated in mini-challenges and main challenges, such as performing group music videos. The best performers received callbacks, while the bottom three had to lipsync for their lives, reminiscent of other singing competition shows like “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” and “The Voice.” The show introduced characters such as Rory, Joe, and Ryder to “Glee” fans, and Unique and Wade made their first appearance as a guest spot before transitioning into lead roles.





