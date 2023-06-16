Commercial Spaceflights by Virgin Galactic Scheduled to Begin on June 27th

After years of meticulous development and preparation, Virgin Galactic has reached an exciting milestone – they are now ready to welcome paying customers onboard their spacecraft. The company has officially confirmed that their inaugural commercial spaceflight, Galactic 01, is set to launch sometime between June 27th and June 30th. This groundbreaking mission will feature three individuals from Italy’s Air Force and National Research Council who will be conducting vital microgravity research. While Virgin had previously hinted at a late June launch, they have now solidified their plans within this timeframe.

But that’s not all. Virgin Galactic already has subsequent flights in the pipeline. Galactic 02 is scheduled for an early August liftoff and will be manned by a private crew. Following that, Virgin plans to conduct monthly flights, although specific details regarding future missions have not yet been disclosed. What’s even more exciting is that the company intends to livestream at least the first two flights on their website, allowing people around the world to witness these extraordinary journeys unfold in real time.

Before reaching this momentous point, Virgin Galactic faced its fair share of challenges and setbacks. In fact, their most recent test flight in late May marked their fifth venture into space. The company encountered numerous delays and incidents along the way. Initially, they conducted their first SpaceShipTwo test flights back in 2013, but their endeavors came to an abrupt halt following the tragic crash of VSS Enterprise in 2014. It wasn’t until the end of 2016, with the successful glide test of VSS Unity, that flight testing resumed. Finally, in 2018, Virgin Galactic reached space, and then, in 2021, they achieved their long-awaited milestone of completing their first fully crewed spaceflight, led by founder Richard Branson. However, the commercial service was repeatedly pushed back due to various factors, with the most recent delay attributed to the upgrading of the VMS Eve “mothership,” responsible for transporting the SpaceShipTwo vehicles to their launch altitude.

This debut is of utmost importance for Virgin’s business. For years, the company has been operating at a loss, with staggering losses exceeding $500 million in 2022 alone. Although commercial service won’t immediately make up for these significant investments, the introduction of this revenue stream will undoubtedly provide a substantial boost to the company’s financial standing.

It is worth noting that this isn’t Virgin’s first foray into space tourism. In that arena, they are still somewhat trailing behind Blue Origin. However, the launch of Galactic 01 will enable Virgin to take the lead over SpaceX. While Elon Musk’s SpaceX has yet to send their Starship rocket into space and is not expected to initiate lunar tourist flights until at least late 2024, Virgin is making impressive strides and achieving its goals at a faster pace than their competitors.

