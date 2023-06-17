Leaked Specifications and Features of Google Pixel 8 Display Revealed

The importance of a great display cannot be understated when it comes to smartphones. While Google’s previous Pixel phones have excelled in realistic color reproduction, they have fallen short in important areas like peak brightness and dynamic refresh rates. This is likely because Google has opted for older generation panels to cut costs. As a result, the last flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro, while well-calibrated, lacked the required brightness in certain scenarios.

Fortunately, thanks to a reliable source within Google, we have gained valuable insights into the display specifications and features of the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series, and it seems that a lot is set to change. Most notably, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature flat edges, a departure from its previous curved display. The ongoing debate about the perfect phone size continues, but Google aims to offer choices with two distinct display sizes for its Pixel series. The regular Pixel 8 will have a smaller 6.17-inch display compared to the 6.3-inch on its predecessors, while the Pixel 8 Pro retains the same 6.7-inch size but with a flat panel, catering to those who prefer flat displays.

Additionally, Google has refined the rounded corners of both models, making them slightly less square and more rounded. Moving on to the display panels themselves, Google has always used OLED displays for Pixels, and although this remains the same, the source suggests a potential change in the panel source. While previous generations exclusively used Samsung panels, there were reports of an unreleased device codenamed G10, which would have a BOE display. It appears that Google was testing the reliability of BOE panels, as the regular Pixel 8 will offer panel options from both BOE and Samsung. It remains to be seen if both sources will be used in the production process or if this was simply an early evaluation.

Furthermore, the resolution of the Pixel 8 Pro has been slightly reduced to 2,992 x 1,344, compared to the previous 3,120 x 1,440, resulting in a lower pixel per inch (PPI) density of 490. On the other hand, the resolution of the Pixel 8 remains unchanged, but due to its smaller display, it now boasts a slightly higher PPI of 427.

In terms of brightness, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have shown substantial improvements. The Pixel 8 can reach a peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits in HDR content, compared to 1,000 nits on the Pixel 7. Similarly, the Pixel 8 Pro now supports up to 1,600 nits in HDR, surpassing the 1,000 nits of the previous 7 Pro.

Moving on to refresh rates, Google has been using display refresh rate as a differentiating factor between its product tiers since the Pixel 6 series. However, to bridge the gap between the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8 series, the regular Pixel 8 will now feature a 120Hz display, previously reserved for the Pro models. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro will offer a more variable refresh rate, allowing it to smoothly transition between 60Hz and 120Hz, unlike its predecessors that only had a few predefined rates.

The benefit of this enhancement is that the display refresh rate can more accurately match different types of content, reducing screen tearing. For example, with the ability to show 24fps content at 72Hz, each video frame can be displayed for precisely three refresh cycles instead of five at 120Hz. This feature can also be utilized for gaming, where the display can match a game’s higher frame rates, eliminating tearing. The new displays even have the capability to clock down to as low as 5Hz, saving power when the screen is not actively refreshing content.

Based on these leaks, it is evident that Google is stepping up its game to compete with the top contenders in all aspects, including display quality. The Pixel 8 series promises to be a significant improvement, and I am eagerly anticipating the release of the Pixel 8 Pro.





