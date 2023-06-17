Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Rewards: Week of June 16-20

As the weekend begins and the workweek comes to a close, it’s time to let loose and delve into Destiny 2’s exhilarating Trials of Osiris. This time-limited PvP mode is back in action, offering a chance to obtain some of the most coveted gear in the game. Rally your fireteam and embark on a Flawless run in Saint-14’s arena. Don’t forget to check Xur’s location for any Exotic gear that could give you the edge. Discover where you’ll be competing in Trials of Osiris this weekend and the valuable weapons up for grabs.

Map: Wormhaven

Reputation Rank 4: Upgrade Module

Reputation Rank 7: Enhancement Prism

Reputation Rank 10: The Messenger (Pulse rifle)

Reputation Rank 13: Upgrade Module

Reputation Rank 16: Unexpected Resurgence (Glaive)

Flawless Reward: The Messenger (Adept)

The current season, Season of the Deep, brings exciting new rewards to the Trials pool. For shader enthusiasts, a splendid golden shader, Glorious Patina, awaits those who participate in this multiplayer event. Additionally, Trials introduces new Exotic cosmetic gear, including a Ghost shell, ship, and Sparrow. Only those who achieve Flawless status during Season 21 will have access to Glorious Patina. The weapon pool also sees updates with the addition of The Messenger pulse rifle and the Unexpected Resurgence glaive as potential prizes.

An emblem has been added for players to acquire, but it requires earning a Flight of the Pigeon medal for every win and opening the Flawless chest at the Lighthouse. Another significant change to Trials this season is the introduction of an introductory quest that serves as a proper tutorial for new players. Completion of this quest rewards players with the Astral Horizon Trials Shotgun.

The Trials Passage offerings have been revamped to enhance the overall experience. Passage of Wealth now grants +75 Trials reputation for each victory and an additional bonus based on your current major rank in Trials, with a maximum total of +150. Passage of Mercy now forgives two losses if you have not yet achieved a Flawless run for the week. After achieving Flawless status, Passage of Mercy allows for a single loss to be forgiven on each subsequent card reset.

This season’s core game mode is Dominion, as chosen by Bungie. Dominion offers faster gameplay, encourages diverse engagements, and provides a healthier and more varied sandbox experience. Notably, Trials weapons possess the Alacrity Origin Trait, providing increased aim assist, reload speed, stability, and range when you are the last surviving member of your fireteam or playing solo. Alternatively, you can opt for the Crucible Origin trait, One Quiet Moment, which significantly boosts your gun’s reload speed when reloading out of combat.

Trials is active from the daily reset on Fridays at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET until the weekly reset at the same time on Tuesdays. Don’t forget to obtain a Trials card from Saint-14 in the Tower, as it dictates certain bonuses and milestones, including bonus rewards and forgiveness for losses. The ultimate objective in the Trials of Osiris is for you and your fireteam to achieve a flawless run of seven consecutive victories without any losses.

If you manage to achieve the coveted Flawless status, you’ll earn a trip to the esteemed Lighthouse and receive special rewards, including Adept weapons. These weapons offer additional stat bonuses, making them highly sought-after treasures. It’s worth noting that your Trials Passage, which is purchased from Saint-14 and grants access to the mode while tracking your wins, does not keep track of your losses. This means you can continue playing and earning rewards even if you don’t achieve a Flawless run.