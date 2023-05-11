New Weapons and How to Unlock them in CoD: MW2 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Season 3 Reloaded is live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, bringing a new multiplayer map, more game modes, a new Raid episode, and more. This mid-season update also adds two new pistols and the throwing star lethal equipment. Here we’ll guide you through all the ways to unlock these new weapons.

How to unlock the FTAC Siege

FTAC Siege sidearm

The FTAC Siege and other Season 3 weapons can be unlocked for free with an in-game challenge for multiplayer, Warzone 2, or DMZ. The FTAC Siegel is described as a fully automatic machine pistol that borrows some of the attachments from the submachine gun class.

Warzone 2 and MP unlock challenge

Challenge: Get 50 sidearm hipfire operator kills using handguns.

Basically, pick the pistol of your choosing and go for kills without aiming down sights. This could be accomplished quickly in multiplayer’s small map playlists or hardcode mode. If you’re attempting this in battle royale, you’ll want to pick Ashika Island Resurgence with either trios or squads to give yourself enough opportunities to get kills. As always, AI kills do not count towards weapon unlock challenges.

How to unlock the GS Magna

GS Magna sidearm

The GS Magna is described as a fully automatic version of the .50 GS, which uses the exact same cartridge and most of the same attachments as the semi-auto .50 GS, including the ability to go akimbo. Of course, the ability to have the power of a full-auto variant comes with the price of managing incredibly high recoil.

Warzone 2 and MP unlock challenge

Challenge: Get 30 headshot operator kills using the .50 GS.

For this challenge you’ll specifically need the standard semi-auto .50 GS that was available to unlock in the game at launch. This challenge is pretty straightforward, so just aim for the head. If you’re attempting this in battle royale, you’ll want to pick Ashika Island Resurgence with either trios or squads to give yourself enough opportunities to get kills. As always, AI kills do not count towards weapon unlock challenges.

How to unlock the throwing star

The throwing star is Season 3 Reloaded’s new lethal equipment, which is described as a faster lethal with a longer range and higher ammo count than the throwing knife.

Warzone 2 and MP unlock challenge

Challenge: Get 50 kills using a throwing knife.

This challenge is straightforward. Just equip the throwing knife lethal equipment to your custom loadout, and get throwing knife kills in multiplayer or battle royale matches. Small map playlists in multiplayer will be quickest, but pick Ashika Island Resurgence with either trios or squads if you want to knock this challenge out in Warzone 2. As always, AI kills do not count towards weapon unlock challenges.

How to unlock Season 3 weapons in DMZ

Challenge: Extract the weapon from DMZ.

The FTAC Siege, GS Magna, and throwing star can also be unlocked through a successful DMZ extraction. If a friend has any of these new weapons already, just have them set the weapon to their custom loadout and invite them to play with you. They can drop a gun and/or throwing star for you to pick up at the start of the match, and then you just need to successfully exfil with the weapon. You might even get lucky and loot an enemy player who has one of the new items equipped. This DMZ unlock method works for any weapon in the game.

Additionally, Activision says the two pistols will also be available for purchase as weapon blueprints in store bundles, but these bundles were not in the in-game shop with the launch of Season 3 Reloaded. These will likely appear at a later date.

Season 3 Reloaded also includes a new camo challenge event, and here’s how to unlock all the new rewards. If you’re looking for some recommended weapon builds, we have a guide for loadouts to try in Season 3 of Warzone 2 and also Modern Warfare 2.