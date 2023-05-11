You must remove these popular apps from your Android device immediately or face significant consequences.

Google has recently banned 11 popular Android apps due to the presence of money-stealing trojans that could result in expensive monthly subscription plans without the user’s knowledge. The issue was noticed by Kaspersky, which prompted Google to remove the apps from its Play Store. Neglecting to check your phone with caution could result in a pricey mistake, as the monthly payments usually go unnoticed. It is important to note that the apps are no longer available for download, however those who have already installed them will continue to be charged. The apps in question were downloaded over 615,000 times and the majority of users affected were based in countries such as Thailand, Poland, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. If you find any of the below-listed apps installed on your phone, it is recommended to delete them and check your monthly subscriptions:

Beauty Camera Plus (com.beauty.camera.plus.photoeditor)

Beauty Photo Camera (com.apps.camera.photos)

Beauty Slimming Photo Editor (com.beauty.slimming.pro)

Fingertip Graffiti (com.draw.graffiti)

GIF Camera Editor (com.gif.camera.editor)

HD 4K Wallpaper (com.hd.h4ks.wallpaper)

Impressionism Pro Camera (com.impressionism.prozs.app)

Microclip Video Editor (com.microclip.vodeoeditor)

Night Mode Camera Pro (com.urox.opixe.nightcamreapro)

Photo Camera Editor (com.toolbox.photoeditor)

Photo Effect Editor (com.picture.pictureframe)

Kaspersky’s Dmitry Kalinin explained that affected users often do not discover the unwanted subscriptions, let alone determine how they happened in the first place. This makes subscription Trojans a reliable source of illegal income for cybercriminals. Furthermore, Kalinin added that the Trojan has been active since 2022 and that there were 11 Fleckpe-infected apps on Google Play, installed on over 620,000 devices. All of the apps have been removed from the marketplace by the time of their report, though malicious actors could have deployed other yet undiscovered apps, raising the real number of installations.





