Google announces a range of fresh apps and features that will soon be available on Wear OS (including WhatsApp).

Despite Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) struggling to gain mainstream popularity in the Apple-dominated smartwatch market, Google has announced that there are now five times as many devices running its software compared to two years ago. While the release of Wear OS 3.0 two years ago brought unprecedented upgrades and improvements, the launch of version 4 is expected later this year. A developer preview is available to try on Google’s official emulator. In terms of new features, Gmail and Google Calendar will arrive on Wear OS this fall, allowing users to respond to emails and manage schedules from their watch, while a WhatsApp smartwatch app is set to arrive in the next few weeks. Additionally, Google promises stronger battery life and faster text-to-speech functionality. While rumors suggest a second-gen Pixel Watch is in the works, there has been no official confirmation.





Reference