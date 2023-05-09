New UAV Bundle Branded as “Pay-To-Win” Draws Criticism from Call Of Duty Enthusiasts

In recent weeks, Activision has released several paid bundles for Call Of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode, which some players have criticized as being “pay-to-win.” These bundles include mechanical benefits that free players don’t have access to. The latest bundle, Roze and Thorn, has received the most pushback so far due to the inclusion of a free UAV effect that some players are calling “mode-ruining.” A UAV reveals an enemy’s location, giving the user a significant advantage over the other team. In response to leaked information about the bundle, Activision nerfed UAVs in DMZ by forcing players to wait a minute before using the ability. However, many Call Of Duty fans are still expressing their disappointment and worry about the change in the game’s design philosophy. The mechanical advantages for paid cosmetics are currently limited to DMZ mode, but it’s uncertain if that will remain the same in the long-term. EA faced a similar backlash in 2017 in Star Wars Battlefront 2 when players complained about the “pay-to-win” abilities and perks hidden in lootboxes.





