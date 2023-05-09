Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 smart displays selling at their record low prices in 2023 – Get yours now!

Buying one of the best smart speakers in the world at its first-ever discount right before Mother’s Day is great, but what could be better? How about a very similar device with added touchscreen functionality made by the company that established this now-flourishing industry years ago? That’s called a smart display, and Amazon is currently selling two different models at lower prices than Apple’s second-gen HomePod (without a screen).

The third-generation Echo Show 10 and the first-ever Echo Show 15, both released in 2021, are also more affordable at the moment than anytime in the last few months, matching their reduced prices at the end of 2022 after cool new discounts of 26 and 23 percent respectively.

The smaller and slightly older variant, in Charcoal and Glacier White hues, is priced at $65 lower than its $249.99 list price.

Strictly speaking from a smart speaker perspective, the latest Echo Show 10 edition is vastly superior to its big brother, with a 3-inch woofer and two 1-inch tweeters promising to deliver “premium, directional sound” via your favorite music streaming service.

The deeply discounted Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) also comes with an auto-framing 13MP camera that the Echo Show 15 cannot rival in terms of either quality or “advanced” skills, as well as built-in Zigbee smart home hub capabilities.

But the less versatile, less powerful, and less smart Amazon Echo Show 15 does sport the bigger and sharper screen, essentially aiming to act as a relatively affordable smart TV for your kitchen at a $65 markdown from a regular price of $279.98 with a handy Alexa voice remote included at no extra cost.