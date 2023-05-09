There’s a way to amplify LISA’s capabilities by 100-fold, making it an extraordinary gravitational-wave observatory.

Artist’s impression of the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA). Credit: ESA

In 2015, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) detected Gravitational Waves (GW) for the first time, triggering a revolution in astronomy. GW consists of ripples in spacetime caused by the merger of massive objects, predicted by Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity. Next-generation observatories, like the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), will advance this burgeoning field considerably, enabling astronomers to trace GW events back to their source and use them to probe exotic objects’ interiors and the laws of physics. The European Space Agency (ESA) is considering mission themes that could be ready by 2050, including GW astronomy. In a recent paper, researchers from the ESA’s Mission Analysis Section and the University of Glasgow presented a new concept building on LISA called LISAmax. This observatory could potentially improve GW sensitivity by two orders of magnitude and detect GW events at even lower frequencies than LISA can do.





