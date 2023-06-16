New Addition to Kotobukiya’s Collection: Female Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher Revealed

Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Kotobukiya, the witcher

Kotobukiya introduces its latest addition to the Bishoujo statue collection, inspired by the enchanting world of The Witcher.

Prepare to venture into the dark and captivating universe of CD PROJEKT RED’s renowned series, The Witcher. This time, Geralt of Rivia transcends traditional boundaries as he is reimagined as a female character. Displaying strength and skill, the new version of The Witcher is depicted wielding her silver sword and ready to confront supernatural foes. The intricately detailed armor and sculpted leather showcase the exceptional craftsmanship of this statue. Kotobukiya consistently delivers unique and extraordinary gender-swapped Bishoujo statues, and The Witcher Geralt of Rivia is no exception. Available for pre-order at $169.99, this exquisite piece is set to release in March 2024. For pre-orders, visit here. Stay tuned for future releases and expansions of The Witcher Bishoujo statue collection.

Embark on New Adventures with Kotobukiya’s The Witcher

“Immerse yourself in the dark fantasy realm of CD PROJEKT RED’s acclaimed RPG series, The Witcher, now brought to life in Kotobukiya’s Bishoujo lineup! The first statue in this series features an unexpected transformation of Geralt of Rivia into a strikingly beautiful female form. Crafted by Shunya Yamashita, this legendary witcher is ready to wield her silver sword and unleash Igni upon her adversaries.”

“Sculpted meticulously by the talented Yoshiki Fujimoto, the statue’s intricate details and textured armor simulate realism. Each leather element captures its own ruggedness and the sculpted seams demonstrate meticulous attention to detail. The slightly metallic finish on the paint highlights the chainmail, granting it a lifelike presence. The development of the second The Witcher Bishoujo statue is already underway! Keep an eye out for the expanding Bishoujo series!”

